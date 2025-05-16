They’re coming: A beauty influencer was shot and killed while livestreaming on TikTok from her salon

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO – The social media world is reeling after the tragic on-camera death of Valeria Márquez, a 23-year-old beauty influencer who was fatally shot during a livestream on TikTok. The shocking incident unfolded inside a salon where Márquez worked and streamed regularly to her audience of over 113,000 followers.

The killing is being investigated by Mexican authorities as a femicide—a gender-based crime that deliberately targets women.

A Livestream That Turned Tragic

On Tuesday, Márquez was broadcasting live on TikTok from the salon in Zapopan, located in the western Mexican state of Jalisco. During the stream, she appeared in good spirits, smiling as she revealed a stuffed animal that had reportedly been left for her as a gift.

“It’s a little piglet!” she exclaimed in Spanish, holding the plush toy in her lap.

Moments later, Márquez’s demeanor changed. She appeared to look past the camera and muttered, “They’re coming.” Another voice off-camera called her name: “Hey, Vale?” She answered “Yes,” and then muted the livestream.

Seconds later, gunshots rang out. Márquez was struck in the chest and head, dying almost instantly. The camera continued to stream until another woman picked up the phone and ended the broadcast.

Chilling Details of a Planned Attack

According to Reuters and The New York Times, officials confirmed that the attack was premeditated. Two men arrived at the salon on motorcycles. One, wearing a mask, entered the salon, asked for Márquez by name, and once she identified herself, he opened fire, fled, and escaped with his accomplice on the motorcycle.

Denis Rodríguez, a spokesperson for the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, said that Márquez had no known connection to the shooter. “He was simply her executioner,” Rodríguez said.

What makes the tragedy even more unsettling is that the attackers had visited the salon earlier in the day, telling other employees that they had a “gift” for Márquez. The influencer mentioned this during her livestream, noting that someone had dropped off an “expensive gift” while she was out. According to Reuters, she appeared visibly concerned when discussing it.

Investigation Underway as Femicide

Authorities are treating the murder as a femicide, which in Mexico refers to the intentional killing of a woman because of her gender. It’s a legal distinction meant to highlight the systemic violence faced by women across the country.

Femicide has been a growing issue in Mexico, where thousands of women are killed each year, often with little or no justice served. Márquez’s murder now adds to that grim toll and has sparked fresh outrage online.

Remembering Valeria Márquez

Valeria Márquez was known online for her beauty tutorials, warm personality, and engaging presence. Fans and followers across TikTok and other platforms are mourning her death, sharing tributes and demanding answers.

In recent months, Márquez had been gaining popularity, admired for her style and charisma. She often spoke about her work at the salon and her love for beauty and makeup. Her sudden death has left many wondering how someone so publicly visible could be the target of such violence without warning.

The heartbreaking death of Valeria Márquez is a stark reminder of the growing epidemic of gender-based violence in Mexico. While authorities continue their investigation, the public is calling for justice and better protection for women. Márquez’s story is not only a tragedy—it is now a rallying cry for awareness, justice, and change in a country grappling with femicide.

