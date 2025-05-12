The Sister Wives’ Despite having four wives in the past, Kody Brown claims he has “never claimed to be a ladies’ man.”

On this week’s episode of Sister Wives airing on Sunday, May 11, Kody Brown, 56, reflected on his family’s journey through grief following the sudden death of his son, Garrison. While the episode focused on the family’s mourning process, Kody also lightened the mood with some personal anecdotes and discussions with his wife, Robyn Brown, and their children.

Navigating Grief and Finding Joy

During a heartfelt conversation, Kody explained how his family is dealing with the tragedy. “We’re moving through our grief because you need that time of mourning,” he shared emotionally. “We’re doing mourning things to respect and love the dead, to mourn to own that pain. We’re doing happy things so that we are moving on from mourning, so we can have faith in the hereafter and in our own futures and our own lives.”

Though the episode focused on mourning, it also featured lighter moments, such as when Kody took his family to his hometown in Wyoming. He showed Robyn and their children around the town, sharing his past, including signs he had created for local businesses during his early career.

Kody’s Connection to Buffalo Bill and the “Ladies’ Man” Comment

One of the lighter moments of the episode came when Kody shared the origin of his name with his family. He explained that his father admired Buffalo Bill, the famous scout and entertainer, and that he had named him after this historical figure. “He was a scout for the US Army… he became friends, or business partners with Sitting Bull, and they traveled with the Wild Wild West show,” Kody explained.

When Robyn asked, “So, do you think that’s like you?” Kody responded, “I think I’m sort of entertaining. I try to entertain you!” As the conversation continued, Robyn noted that Buffalo Bill was known to be “kind of crazy and wild,” to which Kody joked, “I think he was probably very charming, very entertaining, very friendly and maybe a bit of a ladies’ man, I’m assuming.”

However, Kody quickly clarified, “I don’t think I’m a ladies’ man at all,” which led to laughter around the table. He added, “I’m not saying I’m — I never claimed to be a ladies’ man! I was a polygamist because of religion,” emphasizing that having four wives didn’t make him a “ladies’ man.”

Robyn’s Take on Kody’s “Ladies’ Man” Reputation

Despite Kody’s insistence that he wasn’t a ladies’ man, Robyn disagreed, saying, “He did have four wives! I mean, like, most people would consider that a ladies’ man, but whatever.” Kody’s past as a polygamist and his marriages to Robyn, Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown have been a central part of the Sister Wives series, which has documented their lives since 2010.

The End of Kody’s Polygamous Marriages

The Brown family’s plural lifestyle has gone through significant changes over the years, particularly with Kody’s recent divorces from Meri, Christine, and Janelle within a short span of 14 months. Kody has since declared that he would never return to polygamy, especially after experiencing the breakdown of his multiple marriages. He is currently only married to Robyn, whom he legally wed in 2014 after a spiritual marriage in 2010.

While the Sister Wives episode continued to explore the family’s mourning process, it also allowed for some moments of levity and insight into Kody’s complex views on his past relationships. Despite the ongoing tragedy, Kody and his family are finding ways to cope with grief and celebrate life in the face of hardship.

