The fate of a church musician who was “too scared” to commit himself after unloading the entire tape into his wife and two children to “make sure they didn’t suffer”

A former church musician from Florida has been sentenced to life in prison for the cold-blooded murder of his wife and two adult children. The killings happened in 2021 inside the family’s home. Now, nearly four years later, William C. Broyles, 61, has pleaded guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

What Happened in December 2021?

On the morning of December 1, 2021, deputies in Nassau County, Florida, received a 911 call from a man who calmly confessed that he had just shot his wife, daughter, and son. That man was William Broyles.

When police reached the home on Deer Run Road in Callahan, they found Broyles lying unarmed on the driveway. Inside the house, they discovered a horrifying scene: all three of his family members had been shot multiple times and were already dead.

Victims Identified

The victims were identified as:

Candace L. Broyles , 57 – William’s wife

, 57 – William’s wife Cora Lynn Broyles , 27 – Their daughter

, 27 – Their daughter Aaron Christopher Broyles, 28 – Their son

According to investigators, Broyles first shot his wife in the living room. Then he went to his daughter’s room and shot her as she was waking up. After that, he broke down the door to his son’s bedroom, shot him once, left the room to grab another loaded gun, then came back and shot him again several times.

Why Did He Do It?

Broyles told police he shot each of them multiple times “to make sure they didn’t suffer.” He also admitted that he had planned to kill himself after murdering his family, but said he was too scared to do it.

Investigators said there was no history of domestic violence in the Broyles household. The police had never been called to the home before, and the motive behind the killings has not been made public. Sheriff Bill Leeper said that authorities have a “pretty good idea” of why it happened, but they’re keeping those details private.

Community in Shock

William Broyles had worked for over 23 years as a church musician at Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville. He was described as a dedicated worker, a loving husband, and a proud father. Before joining the church, he worked in the aerospace and medical device industries.

His biography on the church website spoke of a happy life: married for 30 years, three children, and a love for outdoor activities and classic cars.

After his arrest, the church released a heartfelt statement expressing shock and sadness, calling the event “completely out of character.” The church asked the community to pray for the family and all those affected by the tragedy.

The brutal killing of his own family by William Broyles has shocked not just his community but people across the country. A man once known for playing music at church has now been sentenced to life for taking three innocent lives. The case is a painful reminder that even people who seem peaceful and successful on the outside may be hiding deep emotional struggles. As the community mourns, Broyles will spend his remaining days in prison — a life now marked by loss, regret, and irreversible tragedy.

