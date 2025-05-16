The 11-month-old was “squeezed” into a tiny swaddle by an in-home day care provider, who kept him face down until he passed away

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OREGON – A tragic case involving the death of an 11-month-old baby has led to a prison sentence for an unlicensed in-home daycare provider, who was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Teresa Biswanath, of Washington County, has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after a jury convicted her on April 30 for her role in the child’s 2022 death. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentence in a recent press release.

A Preventable Tragedy

According to prosecutors, the death occurred after Biswanath forced the baby into a swaddle that was far too small for his age and size. The swaddle, designed for newborns under three months old, was not safe for a child who could crawl and roll over, as this baby could. Prosecutors say she then placed him facedown on a bed with his arms restrained and a pacifier attached to a stuffed animal placed in his mouth.

Authorities stated that the child was left alone for at least an hour in a bedroom on the second floor of Biswanath’s home while she tended to other children. She reportedly checked on him periodically, but when she returned after some time, she found the baby blue and unresponsive.

Though she attempted CPR and her husband called emergency services, first responders were unable to revive the child.

Operating Without a License

At the time of the incident, Biswanath was operating an unlicensed daycare facility out of her home. She was reportedly caring for five children, including the victim. In interviews with investigators, Biswanath claimed she was following practices similar to those used in a “well-known childcare center” where she had previously worked. Ironically, that center banned the use of infant swaddling, particularly for older babies who could move independently.

The misuse of the swaddle, coupled with the improper sleeping position, was deemed a major contributing factor in the child’s death. Experts widely warn against placing infants facedown or using tight swaddles beyond a certain developmental stage, as it greatly increases the risk of suffocation and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Legal Consequences and Restrictions

In addition to her prison sentence, Biswanath was:

Prohibited from ever operating a licensed daycare again

Ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family

Required to follow strict conditions during her three years of post-release supervision

The conviction sends a strong message about the dangers of unlicensed childcare operations and the importance of following safety guidelines when caring for young children.

Community and Legal Response

The District Attorney’s Office expressed deep concern over the case, stating that this tragic loss could have been prevented had the proper safety measures and licensing requirements been followed.

The infant’s death has also prompted calls for stricter oversight of home-based daycare providers and better education for caregivers on safe sleep practices for babies.

This heartbreaking case is a painful reminder of the risks posed by unregulated childcare and the critical need for safety and training when caring for infants. While no punishment can undo the devastating loss of a young life, the legal consequences faced by Teresa Biswanath underscore the responsibility caregivers carry and the importance of following age-appropriate childcare standards.

