Stepfather used dog collar to repeatedly yank 6-year-old boy to the floor from behind after beatings with tree branch and fists: Sheriff

A 42-year-old man in Miami-Dade County, Florida, is facing serious charges after being accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old stepson. Authorities say the man, identified as Zachary Perez, beat the child, kicked him, and even used a dog collar to drag him around the house. He was arrested on Saturday and is now in jail without bond.

What Happened Inside the Home?

According to court reports, the abuse happened over two days, starting on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Perez and the child were at home in Southwest Miami-Dade County when things turned violent. Investigators say Perez punched the young boy in the face several times, leaving him with noticeable bruises.

But the abuse didn’t stop there. Authorities say Perez then placed a dog collar around the child’s neck, attached a leash to it, and yanked it hard enough to pull the boy off the ground. He also reportedly kicked the child in the stomach several times.

More Acts of Violence Revealed

Investigators also shared that Perez used a piece of a tree branch, sometimes called a “switch,” to hit the boy. This horrifying pattern of abuse went on for two full days before police were called to the home on Saturday.

When deputies from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they arrested Perez and took him into custody immediately. The child’s current medical condition has not been made public.

Legal Action and Court Hearings

Zachary Perez appeared in court on Sunday. A judge ordered that he be held without bond, meaning he cannot leave jail until further notice. Perez pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated child abuse causing serious harm. The court also assigned a public defender to represent him.

He is scheduled to return to court Monday morning for a follow-up hearing. Another important hearing regarding his pretrial detention is set for Thursday. In the meantime, Perez is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Judge Issues Protective Order

In case Perez is later released on bond, the judge has already issued a protective order. This order says Perez must stay at least 500 feet away from the child and have no contact with him at all. The court is taking every step to ensure the child’s safety while the case moves forward.

A Serious Case of Child Abuse

This shocking case has caught the attention of many due to the disturbing details. Authorities and child protection services are involved, and more information may come out in the coming days. Child abuse is a serious crime, and cases like this remind us all of the importance of protecting children and reporting any signs of mistreatment.

