Sit at my kitchen table and watch me die.’ Lotto winner stabbed 15 times for prize by assailant who fell asleep after victim pretended dead from attack

A 62-year-old man in Oregon will be spending close to six years in prison after attacking and stabbing a man who had just won $2,000 from a lottery machine at a local bar. Authorities say the attacker followed the victim home and stabbed him about 15 times in a violent robbery attempt.

What Happened at the Bar?

On the night of August 18, 2024, the victim was at Montana’s Bar on Southeast Stark Street in Portland. While there, he played a video lottery game and hit the jackpot, winning $2,000. After his win, a man named Pablo Figueroa, 62, introduced himself to the winner.

But instead of just a friendly chat, Figueroa reportedly had other plans. He quietly followed the man after he left the bar, all the way to his apartment at the Wy’East Plaza Apartments nearby.

The Shocking Attack at the Victim’s Home

The victim had no idea Figueroa was behind him. Once at the apartment building, Figueroa caught the door before it closed and followed the man inside. He then waited until the man unlocked and opened his apartment door. That’s when Figueroa forced his way inside.

According to police, Figueroa tackled the victim to the floor and started punching him while demanding money. Even after the victim gave him several hundred dollars in cash, Figueroa pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the man around 15 times — hitting his chest, face, and arms. The victim later said he survived by pretending to be dead.

A Bizarre Twist: Attacker Falls Asleep

After the stabbing, the victim passed out. When he woke up, he heard someone snoring. That sound turned out to be Figueroa, who had fallen asleep inside the apartment after the attack. This gave the injured man a chance to escape.

During the investigation, police found no surveillance footage of Figueroa leaving the building. When they searched the area, they discovered him hiding in the building’s garbage room. He had blood on his pants and was carrying $624 in cash. The knife used in the attack was later found hidden in a box of cat litter.

Figueroa’s Criminal Background

Figueroa already had several outstanding warrants at the time of this crime. He had a criminal history that included auto theft, identity theft, and failing to report as a sex offender.

Sentencing and Charges

On Friday, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede sentenced Pablo Figueroa to five years and 10 months in state prison. Figueroa had earlier pleaded “no contest” to charges of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and attempted commission of a Class A felony. In exchange, other charges like attempted murder and robbery were dropped.

In court, the victim shared his pain, saying Figueroa “had the money and could have left,” but chose to sit at the kitchen table and watch him suffer.

This horrifying case shows how quickly a moment of joy — like winning a lottery game — can turn into a nightmare. The victim, who narrowly survived thanks to his quick thinking, now tries to move forward. Meanwhile, Pablo Figueroa faces the consequences of a brutal and senseless act of violence.

