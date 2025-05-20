Should never be in charge of any children: Mom who did nothing when boyfriend reportedly squeezed, punched, and flung things at newborn twins, killing one and wounding the other, receives fate

Cocoa, Florida – A 21-year-old woman from Florida has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for doing nothing to stop her boyfriend from abusing their newborn twin daughters, one of whom was killed as a result. The heartbreaking case has shocked many across the country.

The Tragic Case of the Twin Girls

Hannah Renee Jones, the mother of the twins, pleaded no contest to child neglect with great bodily harm in a 2023 case where one of her infant daughters died, and the other survived with serious injuries. Prosecutors say Jones stood by and did nothing while the babies were beaten, bitten, and thrown around by their father, Quentin Smith, who is still awaiting trial.

“She Should Never Be in Charge of Children Again”

At her sentencing, Circuit Judge Charles Crawford made a powerful statement:

“You should never be in charge of any children ever again.”

Prosecutor Rebecca Price added that the girls lived just two-and-a-half months—in constant abuse from the moment they came home from the hospital.

“If one baby hadn’t died that morning, the other may not have been saved,” she said.

What Jones Told Investigators

Jones admitted that she saw Quentin Smith—her 25-year-old boyfriend and the twins’ father—abuse the babies repeatedly. She described seeing him:

Squeeze their faces

Hit them

Throw objects at them

Pick them up by their arms or legs

Bite them

Despite witnessing these horrifying acts, Jones never contacted police or took the babies to a doctor. Investigators said the abuse went on for months.

The Day of the Baby’s Death

On October 5, 2023, police were called to the couple’s Cocoa home after one of the babies was found unresponsive. Jones and Smith told officers they had just taken a shower. When Jones checked on the babies, she said she found one lying on her stomach, not breathing.

Photos from the hospital showed the deceased infant had bruises on her face, ribs, arms, and back, along with severe swelling. Her twin sister had similar visible injuries, including a large bite mark near her buttocks.

What the Father Admitted

During questioning, Quentin Smith admitted to:

Biting the babies multiple times

Shaking one of the babies to make her stop crying

Yanking the baby by the shoulder in frustration

Placing her carelessly on the bed

He also said Jones had told him to stop, but he continued anyway. Smith even claimed Jones herself had dangled the babies upside down by their legs in a careless way, according to the affidavit.

A Case That Will Never Be Forgotten

Both parents were taken into custody. While Smith awaits trial for aggravated child abuse by torture, Jones has now been sentenced, marking a painful end to a case that deeply disturbed investigators, prosecutors, and the community.

This devastating case from Florida reminds us how important it is for parents and guardians to protect their children at all costs. Hannah Jones’ silence and inaction allowed severe abuse to continue, ending in the death of one innocent child and severe harm to the other. The justice system has now spoken—but for the victims, especially the surviving twin, the scars may last a lifetime. Authorities urge anyone who suspects child abuse to report it immediately to save lives.

