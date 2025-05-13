She was the devil’: Man murdered his grandmother and burned her body because she gave her pet ‘harmful’ flea medication

A 29-year-old man in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to spend decades in prison after he killed his grandmother in a brutal and disturbing crime. George Sisco pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murdering his grandmother, Margie Finlay, and setting her body on fire inside her home.

What Happened in Milford Township?

On April 26, 2024, emergency crews responded to a house fire in Milford Township, a small town about 40 miles from Philadelphia. As firefighters arrived, they found Sisco outside the burning home, covered in blood. When a fire chief asked if he needed help, Sisco didn’t respond and instead walked back inside, warning others to stay out.

When authorities finally entered the home, they found 67-year-old Margie Finlay dead in the kitchen. Investigators later confirmed that Sisco had stabbed and beaten her, then set her body on fire using a kitchen rag.

Sisco’s Confession and Strange Claims

Sisco admitted to the crime and told police he killed his grandmother because he believed she was “the devil.” He also claimed that the flea medicine she used on the cat was dangerous. In a chilling statement to police, he said the Bible told him that “to kill the devil,” he needed to use the “holy spirit and fire.”

An autopsy revealed that Finlay died from a combination of blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Mental Health and the Court’s Decision

Sisco was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a serious mental illness. At first, doctors said he wasn’t mentally fit to stand trial. But after a second evaluation, he was found competent. He then pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges of third-degree murder, arson, and making terroristic threats.

On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 29 and a half to 60 years in prison.

Family Reaction and Final Words

Finlay’s son, who is also Sisco’s uncle, spoke about the deep pain the family feels. He said his mother had loved Sisco and had always cared for him. But now, he called Sisco a “monster.”

Sisco’s lawyer said that his client lost control when he stopped taking his medication.

“There are no winners here,” said Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin. “The loved ones of Margie Finlay deeply grieve their loss and that can never be fully repaired.”

A Sad Reminder

This heartbreaking story shows how untreated mental illness can lead to tragic consequences. It’s a reminder of the importance of mental health support and staying on needed medication. A woman lost her life in a cruel and painful way, and a family now carries a deep emotional wound.

