Sharee Miller, a convicted killer, talks of planning her husband’s murder with her online lover, saying, “It was almost like a movie.”

More than two decades after being convicted for planning her husband’s murder, Sharee Miller is finally speaking publicly about what happened. In a shocking new interview, she opened up about the lies, manipulation, and guilt that led to the tragic killing of her husband, Bruce Miller, in 1999.

A Crime That Shook Michigan

Sharee Miller, a mother of three from Michigan, was sentenced to life in prison in 2000. Her husband, Bruce Miller, was shot and killed at his salvage yard on November 8, 1999. Although Sharee didn’t pull the trigger herself, she convinced her boyfriend at the time, Jerry Cassaday, to carry out the murder.

At the time, Sharee was in an online relationship with Cassaday, a former homicide detective turned casino worker in Nevada. They met in AOL chat rooms and quickly became close. During their chats, Sharee created a web of lies about her husband.

Lies That Led to Murder

Sharee told Cassaday that Bruce was abusive, involved in the mafia, and had forced her to lose pregnancies. She even faked being pregnant by pushing out her belly and using makeup to create fake bruises. She sent these fake photos to Cassaday to make her lies seem real.

She claimed Bruce had killed their unborn twins and continued feeding Cassaday false stories. This made Cassaday extremely angry, and according to investigators, it pushed him to kill Bruce.

Sharee admitted in the interview, “It was almost like a movie, that we were just playing a game. But after I met Jerry at the truck stop, I knew this was going to happen.” She even gave him her mobile phone and told him how to carry out the crime.

Cassaday’s Suicide Revealed the Truth

After killing Bruce, Cassaday expected a future with Sharee. But she started ignoring him and dated other men. Feeling betrayed and overwhelmed, Cassaday died by suicide in February 2000.

After his death, his family found a letter in a briefcase under his bed. In it, Cassaday said he realized he had been tricked. The case included airline tickets, emails, and hotel bookings—all pointing to Sharee’s role in the murder plot.

The Legal Battle and Retrial

Sharee was charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. In 2009, a judge ordered a retrial, questioning whether Cassaday’s suicide note should be allowed as evidence. She was briefly released but sent back to prison in 2012 after her original conviction was reinstated.

Sharee Now Admits Her Guilt

Now 53 years old, Sharee says she’s done lying. She admits she was wrong and is filled with guilt. “I don’t feel I deserve to live life and be happy when Bruce and Jerry don’t get that chance,” she said.

She added, “I waited to tell the truth until I get nothing from it, but, hopefully, a sense of peace.”

The story of Sharee Miller is a chilling reminder of how lies and manipulation can lead to terrible consequences. Her confession comes years too late to change what happened, but it offers a small sense of closure. Sharee says she finally wants peace, but the lives destroyed by her actions will never be the same. It’s a tragic story that shows how dangerous emotional control and dishonesty can be, both online and in real life.

