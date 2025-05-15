Police claim that after his girlfriend did the same to his belongings, he flung her “head first” down the third floor

Crime

A shocking incident in San Diego has left residents shaken after a man allegedly threw his girlfriend off a third-floor balcony during an argument. The woman, 61-year-old Irene Williams, later died in the hospital due to severe injuries. Her boyfriend, 57-year-old Albert Turner, has now been arrested for her murder.

What Happened in San Diego?

The tragic incident occurred around 7:21 p.m. on Monday at an apartment building on West San Ysidro Boulevard in San Diego, California. According to the San Diego Police, witnesses called 911 after seeing a man throw a woman off a third-story balcony.

Officers arrived quickly at the scene and found Irene Williams badly injured. She had suffered major head trauma and a broken leg. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, but sadly, she could not be saved.

Argument Turned Deadly

Police later confirmed that Williams and Turner were in a heated argument before the incident. During the fight, Williams reportedly threw some of Turner’s belongings over the balcony. In response, Turner allegedly grabbed her and threw her over the railing.

A neighbor, Charles Riddle, who witnessed the entire event, told a local TV station, “Before I made it to my car, I heard a commotion. I turned around and saw him throw her over the balcony. She fell headfirst.”

Another neighbor added, “She was small and frail. He was a big, muscular man.” The same neighbor said Turner had only moved in with Williams about a month ago.

Suspect Arrested at the Scene

Police said Turner did not try to run away. He stayed at the scene and was arrested without any trouble. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the San Diego County Jail without bail.

Turner is expected to appear in court on Thursday, where more details about the case are likely to emerge.

The tragic death of Irene Williams has once again brought attention to the dangers of domestic violence. What started as a simple argument quickly turned deadly. Witnesses, neighbors, and the entire community are now dealing with the shock and trauma of what they saw. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the suspect is now in jail awaiting trial. It’s a grim reminder that even in peaceful neighborhoods, violent acts can happen when anger is not controlled.

