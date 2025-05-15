On the street, she was simply riding her scooter. She never made it home as a chaotic fight broke out

In a heartbreaking incident in the Bronx, a 16-year-old girl named Evette Jeffrey was shot and killed while riding her scooter near a school. She became an innocent victim of gun violence after a fight broke out among teenagers near the Bronx Latin School.

What Happened on May 12?

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025. According to police, a group of teenagers were arguing near the school, and the situation quickly turned violent. A brawl began near a walkway beside the school building. During the fight, one teen punched another, knocking him to the ground and hitting others.

At that moment, someone handed a gun to the boy who had been punched. He allegedly got up and fired three shots into the crowd of teenagers. Unfortunately, one of those bullets struck Evette Jeffrey in the head as she passed by the area on her scooter.

How Evette Got Caught in the Violence

Evette was not involved in the fight. She was simply passing by the school when the gunfire began. According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, a boy nearby tried to pull her behind a brick wall for protection. But before she could get to safety, one of the bullets hit her in the head. The other children ran in different directions, trying to escape the chaos.

Police responded quickly to 911 calls and alerts from a gunfire detection system. When they arrived, they found Evette on the ground. She was rushed to a local hospital but sadly could not be saved.

Arrest Made, But No Charges Yet

On Tuesday, May 13, police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. The U.S. Marshals and NYPD officers made the arrest, but as of now, no formal charges have been announced.

The entire fight and shooting were captured on school security cameras, which are being used as part of the investigation.

A Family in Grief

Evette’s family is heartbroken. Her grandmother, Lizette Ramirez, told Gothamist that Evette dreamed of becoming a medical technician. She loved her pets, was excited about college, and had a bright future ahead.

“She should be home right now, eating dinner with her family,” Commissioner Tisch said at a press conference. “Instead, we’re mourning another young life lost to gun violence.”

Evette’s grandmother had strong words for the teen who fired the shots. “She’s forever 16. You took her away from us,” she said. “I don’t forgive you. I hold your family responsible, because they should have been watching.”

Evette Jeffrey’s death is a painful reminder of how fast violence can ruin lives — especially when guns are involved. She wasn’t part of the fight. She was just riding her scooter, dreaming about her future. Her family is left with grief, and a community is left with questions. As investigations continue, one truth stands clear: No child should ever die like this.

