Multiple minors were arrested after a brawl involving ‘over 300 youth’ broke out in a New Jersey mall

Several juveniles were arrested after a large fight broke out at Menlo Park Mall in Edison, New Jersey, on the evening of May 17.

What Happened?
Around 8 p.m., over 300 young people gathered at the mall, leading to a big brawl. Police and nearby towns quickly came to help break up the crowd. No weapons or injuries were reported.

Arrests and Charges
At least seven juveniles were arrested. One faces charges for aggravated assault on an officer, while others face disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges. None of those arrested are from Edison, said Mayor Sam Joshi.

Social Media Influence
Videos on TikTok and Instagram showed teens planning to meet at the mall before the fight. Footage shared online showed teenagers running and yelling in the food court during the chaos.

Official Responses
The Edison Police Department and mall representatives have not yet commented further on the incident.


This large fight at the mall, fueled by social media planning, ended with several arrests but no reported injuries, as police worked to quickly restore order.

