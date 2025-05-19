Crime

Mom says she held her dying 15-year-old son and "tried to keep him alive" after he was shot dead in front of her. "Took his last breath in my arms."

A 15-year-old boy visiting Chicago to celebrate his brother’s birthday was shot and killed in front of his mother, who tried to save him as he took his last breath in her arms.

What Happened?
Syruss Box Jr., from Posen, was standing on a sidewalk in the Roseland neighborhood when a silver car with two masked men pulled up and started shooting. Box was hit in the neck and abdomen.

Family’s Grief
His mother, Tierra Evans, described holding her son’s neck and trying to keep him alive. Box died in her arms. His grandmother and great-grandmother said the family is struggling deeply with the loss.

Ongoing Investigation
Police have not yet arrested any suspects. The family hopes for justice and urges people to stop the violence.

Remembering Syruss
A GoFundMe page describes Syruss, nicknamed “Tuggie,” as a loving and kind boy who put his family first. He was the oldest of six siblings and loved spending time with his family.


The tragic shooting has left a family heartbroken and a community hoping for answers to prevent more violence.

