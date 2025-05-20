Crime

Mom, 72, shoots her 38-year-old son inside their Arizona home for playing video games too loudly, police say

by John
Published On:
Mom, 72, shoots her 38-year-old son inside their Arizona home for playing video games too loudly, police say

Mesa, Arizona – A serious family dispute turned violent over the weekend when a 72-year-old woman allegedly shot her son during an argument about the volume of video games being played in their home. The incident occurred on Saturday night, and police are now investigating the case.

What Happened at the Scene?

According to reports, Hazel Benson, 72, has been charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and discharging a firearm within city limits after allegedly shooting her 38-year-old son at their home in Mesa, Arizona.

Benson reportedly called 911 herself after the incident and told officers she fired a shot at her son and then threw the gun into a nearby canal. At the time, she claimed she wasn’t sure if the shot had actually hit him.

Son Found Wounded Outside the Home

When officers arrived, they found the son lying outside the home with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released his name or his current condition.

The Dispute Started Over Loud Video Games

Court documents reveal that about an hour before the shooting, Benson had already called police because she was angry that her son was playing video games too loudly.

During that earlier call, officers told Benson that her son had “legal standing” to stay in the house, since he also lived there. The son reportedly left for a walk after the argument to cool down.

Shooting Followed Tense Confrontation

When the son returned home, Benson blocked him from entering, she told police. She claimed he lunged toward her with “his hands in fists at his waistline,” which made her feel threatened. She then raised the gun and fired. She said she didn’t know if he had been hit at the time.

Later, as her son was “pounding on the back door,” she called 911 again to report the shooting.

This shocking case highlights how everyday disagreements inside a home can spiral into violence when emotions run high and weapons are involved. While the full details are still under investigation, the incident serves as a serious reminder of the need for calm communication, especially in family settings. Hazel Benson now faces serious charges, and her son is recovering from his injuries. Further legal proceedings are expected.

SOURCE

John

Related Articles

"King of this castle": The fate of the doctor who choked his wife because he thought she was stealing his money

“King of this castle”: The fate of the doctor who choked his wife because he thought she was stealing his money

Mom says she held her dying 15-year-old son and "tried to keep him alive" after he was shot dead in front of her. "Took his last breath in my arms."

Mom says she held her dying 15-year-old son and “tried to keep him alive” after he was shot dead in front of her. “Took his last breath in my arms.”

A man asked a complete stranger to assist him in moving some furniture. He was then charged with murder after a dead body was found

A man asked a complete stranger to assist him in moving some furniture. He was then charged with murder after a dead body was found

According to police, the deadly explosion outside a fertility clinic in California was a "intentional act of violence."

According to police, the deadly explosion outside a fertility clinic in California was a “intentional act of violence.”

Multiple minors were arrested after a brawl involving 'over 300 youth' broke out in a New Jersey mall

Multiple minors were arrested after a brawl involving ‘over 300 youth’ broke out in a New Jersey mall

19-year-old college student killed after being shot through the floor at a house party: 'Quite intentional'

19-year-old college student killed after being shot through the floor at a house party: ‘Quite intentional’

Leave a Comment