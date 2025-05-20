Mom, 72, shoots her 38-year-old son inside their Arizona home for playing video games too loudly, police say

Mesa, Arizona – A serious family dispute turned violent over the weekend when a 72-year-old woman allegedly shot her son during an argument about the volume of video games being played in their home. The incident occurred on Saturday night, and police are now investigating the case.

What Happened at the Scene?

According to reports, Hazel Benson, 72, has been charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and discharging a firearm within city limits after allegedly shooting her 38-year-old son at their home in Mesa, Arizona.

Benson reportedly called 911 herself after the incident and told officers she fired a shot at her son and then threw the gun into a nearby canal. At the time, she claimed she wasn’t sure if the shot had actually hit him.

Son Found Wounded Outside the Home

When officers arrived, they found the son lying outside the home with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released his name or his current condition.

The Dispute Started Over Loud Video Games

Court documents reveal that about an hour before the shooting, Benson had already called police because she was angry that her son was playing video games too loudly.

During that earlier call, officers told Benson that her son had “legal standing” to stay in the house, since he also lived there. The son reportedly left for a walk after the argument to cool down.

Shooting Followed Tense Confrontation

When the son returned home, Benson blocked him from entering, she told police. She claimed he lunged toward her with “his hands in fists at his waistline,” which made her feel threatened. She then raised the gun and fired. She said she didn’t know if he had been hit at the time.

Later, as her son was “pounding on the back door,” she called 911 again to report the shooting.

This shocking case highlights how everyday disagreements inside a home can spiral into violence when emotions run high and weapons are involved. While the full details are still under investigation, the incident serves as a serious reminder of the need for calm communication, especially in family settings. Hazel Benson now faces serious charges, and her son is recovering from his injuries. Further legal proceedings are expected.

