Missing mother of two found dead in wooded area results in charges against two men, including her boyfriend who reported her missing: Police

A heartbreaking case has come to a tragic end in Maryland, where police have confirmed that a young mother who was missing for weeks has been found dead. Authorities have now arrested her boyfriend for murder and charged his uncle for helping him cover it up.

Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, just 23 years old and a mother of two, was reported missing earlier this month. Sadly, her body was discovered in a wooded area after days of searching by local deputies and police officers.

A Tragic Ending: What Happened to Lesbia Guerra?

Lesbia Guerra was last seen on March 31, but it wasn’t until April 2 that her boyfriend, Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera-Rosa, 24, reported her missing. Police quickly became suspicious, especially when they noticed unusual movements of the family’s vehicle on April 1.

According to officers, the family’s Toyota 4Runner was moved strangely—first parked at the front of the house, then moved to the back, and later returned to the front. Due to the design of the property, this raised red flags for investigators.

On April 21, search teams from Charles County and Prince George’s County discovered Guerra’s body buried in a dense, wooded area near Cedarville State Forest.

Boyfriend Now Charged with Murder

Police believe Barrera-Rosa, Guerra’s boyfriend, is responsible for her death and have charged him with murder. He is also being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for being in the country illegally.

Investigators say that Guerra was strangled, and evidence found during the investigation, including digital proof and testimony, supports this claim.

Uncle Charged as Accessory to the Crime

Authorities have also arrested the boyfriend’s uncle, Rolvin Eduardo Bererra-Bererra, 37, who they say helped hide the body after Guerra was killed.

The uncle allegedly told police that his nephew confessed to the murder and asked for his help in burying the body. Digital evidence backs up this confession, and Bererra-Bererra is now facing charges for being an accessory after the fact.

Statement from the Sheriff

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry offered condolences on behalf of the entire department:

“While this was not the ending that we all hoped for, I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to find Ms. Guerra. On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends.”

Justice Begins, But a Family Mourns

The tragic loss of Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, a young mother of two, has deeply shaken her community and family. While arrests have been made, the pain of her loss cannot be measured. The efforts of the police have brought some answers, but the grief remains.

This heartbreaking case reminds us of the importance of supporting victims of domestic violence and ensuring that justice is pursued fully. As the legal process continues, the focus remains on delivering justice for Guerra and her children.

SOURCE