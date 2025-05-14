Michigan lady who demanded county commission repudiate Proud Boys settles lawsuit with an official waving a firearm on Zoom in retaliation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH. — A Michigan woman has reached a $100,000 settlement with Grand Traverse County after a county commissioner pulled out a rifle during a public Zoom meeting in 2021 while she was speaking.

Patricia MacIntosh filed a federal civil rights lawsuit after the shocking incident, which took place on January 14, 2021, just days after the U.S. Capitol riot.

What Happened During the Meeting?

MacIntosh was speaking during the public comment period of a virtual meeting of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners. She criticized the board’s past support of the Proud Boys, a far-right group linked to violence and the Capitol insurrection. MacIntosh asked the board to publicly distance itself from extremist groups.

But instead of addressing her concerns, Commissioner Ron Clous — sitting in front of several mounted deer heads — left his seat, returned on camera, and displayed a rifle to the meeting’s attendees.

Board Chairman Rob Hentschel could be seen laughing during the incident, while MacIntosh described Clous’s expression as a “menacing smirk.”

“I didn’t think he was going to shoot me,” MacIntosh said at the time. “But his point was to intimidate me — and anyone else who might speak out.”

MacIntosh Filed a Lawsuit for Civil Rights Violations

Following the incident, MacIntosh filed a federal lawsuit claiming that her civil rights were violated. She also requested a ban on weapons during public meetings, in addition to financial damages.

After more than four years of litigation, the county agreed to a $100,000 settlement, which will be paid through insurance, according to the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Commissioner Issues Public Apology

As part of the settlement, Clous was required to issue a written apology to MacIntosh. In his letter, he wrote:

“While not my intent, I understand that my actions in getting my rifle could reasonably have caused you to feel uncomfortable or intimidated, and for that, I apologize.”

Ethics Policy Updated in Response

The current board chair, Scott Sieffert, who was not on the board at the time of the incident, said the settlement was about moving forward.

“We’re elected to manage taxpayer dollars and lead toward the future,” Sieffert said. “A settlement was the best way to put the past behind us.”

He also noted that the board has since adopted a new ethics policy partly in response to the lawsuit.

SOURCE