Husband shot wife’real bad’ in the chest, then made up a narrative about a two-handed suicide due to adultery allegations: Police

SHAWANO COUNTY, WIS. — After nearly a decade, a Wisconsin man has been charged with killing his wife in what he had claimed was a suicide. Authorities say the evidence tells a very different story.

James C. Radford, 39, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the 2016 death of his 25-year-old wife, Sabrina Radford.

The charges come exactly nine years after the incident, which took place on April 11, 2016, and were formally announced by Shawano County deputies on Tuesday.

Radford Claimed His Wife Shot Herself — Investigators Disagree

On the day of the incident, Radford called 911 in the early morning hours and told dispatchers that his wife had been shot “real bad” and that he was performing CPR.

However, when law enforcement arrived, they found Sabrina already dead, with a gunshot wound to her chest, and a large amount of blood around her and the surrounding area. Investigators say the scene did not match Radford’s version of events.

Evidence Contradicted Suicide Claim

Radford told police that Sabrina had shot herself in the chest while holding a .44 caliber handgun with both hands. But according to investigators:

There was no blood or blowback material on the muzzle of the gun, which is unusual in a close-range shooting.

When paramedics removed her sweatshirt, they found little to no blood on her chest, despite her being shot there.

This contradicted Radford’s claim that he had performed CPR before first responders arrived.

Additionally, items were reportedly thrown across the bedroom, and investigators believe Radford may have done this in anger after finding out Sabrina planned to leave him for another man.

911 Call Raised Further Doubts

Authorities also analyzed the 911 call placed by Radford. At one point in the call — around 1 minute and 31 seconds in — Radford says, “I can’t believe…” followed by what investigators believe may be “I shot her”, although the recording is partially unintelligible.

This raised even more suspicions that the shooting was not a suicide, but rather an act of jealousy and control.

History of Threats and Jealous Behavior

The criminal complaint also includes a text message dated Feb. 16, 2016, in which Sabrina reportedly wrote that Radford had threatened her if she ever saw another man.

This pattern of behavior supports the theory that Radford acted out of rage and jealousy, leading to his wife’s death.

Legal Proceedings Underway

James Radford was officially charged on April 11, 2025, and is being held on $800,000 bond. He remains behind bars as of Tuesday. A status conference is scheduled for June 9.

