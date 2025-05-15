How One Man’s Crime Resulted in a Deadly California Wildfire: Murder, Fire, and a Dating App

A man from the Bay Area has been found guilty of murdering a woman he met on a dating app and starting a fire to hide her body. That fire turned into one of the largest wildfires in California’s history, killing two more people and burning over 250,000 acres of land.

What Happened to Priscilla Castro?

On August 16, 2020, 32-year-old Priscilla Castro went to meet a man named Victor Serriteno, who she met through a dating app. After that, her family didn’t hear from her. They reported her missing when she didn’t return home.

Two days later, her car was found abandoned in Vacaville, California. On that same day, a fast-moving fire broke out near Highway 128. This fire, later named the Markley Fire, spread quickly and caused massive damage. It destroyed many homes, buildings, and even killed livestock. Two local residents — 82-year-old Douglas Mai and 64-year-old Leon “James” Bone — died in their homes because of the fire.

Fire Becomes a Massive Disaster

The Markley Fire eventually combined with other wildfires in the area and became part of the LNU Lightning Complex fire — one of the largest wildfires California has ever seen. The damage was widespread, and the community was left devastated.

Human Remains Found

On September 2, 2020, investigators found human remains near the fire’s starting point. Next to the remains was an angel pendant that belonged to Priscilla Castro. The body was later confirmed to be hers. According to prosecutors, Serriteno killed Priscilla in his home in Vacaville and then drove her body to the Putah Creek Wildlife Area, where he left it and started the fire.

Murder and Arson Charges

Victor Serriteno was arrested nine days after the remains were found. At first, he was only charged with murdering Castro. Later in 2021, two more murder charges were added for the deaths caused by the fire, along with multiple charges of arson. He recently pleaded no contest, meaning he did not fight the charges, and was found guilty. He will be sentenced to 73 years to life in prison.

Heartbreaking Impact on the Family

Priscilla Castro left behind a 9-year-old daughter. Her family is heartbroken. Her sister said Priscilla was a strong and loving woman who didn’t deserve such a tragic end. The police and prosecutors also shared their sadness over the loss and the damage caused by Serriteno’s actions.

Sentencing Coming Soon

Serriteno is currently in jail and is expected to be officially sentenced on August 14. Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams said he hopes this case brings some justice and peace to the families affected.

This heartbreaking case shows how a single violent act can lead to a much bigger tragedy. What began as a planned date turned into a horrifying event that took four lives, destroyed land and homes, and hurt many families. The court has now held Victor Serriteno responsible, and he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. While justice has been served, the pain and loss felt by the victims’ families will remain. Priscilla’s story is a reminder of the dangers that can come from trusting the wrong person, especially online.

SOURCE