Hours before having dinner with family, a 79-year-old Army veteran in “frail” health passes away after being dragged during a carjacking

A heartbreaking incident has shaken the community of Corona, California. A 79-year-old Army veteran, James Norman, lost his life after being dragged by his own SUV during a carjacking. He had been planning to meet his family for dinner that same evening.

What Happened on May 12?

On Monday, May 12, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., James Norman was at a business location on Hidden Valley Parkway in Corona, possibly cleaning his Chevrolet Trailblazer at a gas station. While he was vacuuming the back of his SUV, a man reportedly jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Norman was caught in the back door and was dragged for nearly half a mile before he was thrown from the moving vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and was found by police officers not far from where the incident started.

His Final Moments and the Aftermath

Paramedics rushed James to a nearby hospital, but he sadly died from his injuries. His daughter, Nicole Lauritsen, told reporters that he was likely preparing to meet her and her husband for dinner. She believed he didn’t hear the car being stolen because he wasn’t wearing his hearing aids and the vacuum was running.

“He was too old and too weak to jump out in time,” she said. “I just hope he didn’t suffer much.”

How Police Found the Suspect

After the Central Homicide Unit took over the investigation, they used an Apple AirTag that Nicole had secretly placed in the SUV to help track her father’s location. This smart move helped police find the stolen vehicle in Riverside.

Soon after, they arrested 29-year-old Ryan Hewitt, who is also a resident of Corona. He was caught near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Tyler Street. Hewitt was later booked into jail on charges of carjacking and murder.

A Family in Grief

James Norman’s family is heartbroken. They described him as a simple, adventurous, and loving man. In a GoFundMe page set up to support his funeral costs, they said he would always be remembered for his strength, positive spirit, and deep love for his family.

Nicole added that she’s thankful to those who helped protect her father’s body after the incident. “I hope to meet them someday and thank them,” she said.

The tragic death of James Norman has left a community in mourning. An Army veteran who once served his country was killed in a sudden and senseless crime while doing something as ordinary as cleaning his car. His daughter’s quick thinking with technology helped bring justice faster, but it can never replace the life lost. James will be remembered for his service, his love for family, and the simple but meaningful life he lived.

