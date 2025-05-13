‘He’s not getting out’: Calls for Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin are attacked by state AG who claims former cop’still owes Minnesota 22 1/2 years’

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd in 2020, is still required to serve his state prison sentence even if he gets a federal pardon. That’s what Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a recent interview, making it clear that any efforts to get Chauvin released early won’t affect his state conviction.

AG Keith Ellison: “He’s Not Getting Out”

Speaking on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” AG Keith Ellison firmly stated that Chauvin still owes Minnesota 22 and a half years in prison. “He’s not getting out,” Ellison said. This comes as some people, including conservative voices and Trump supporters, are pushing for former President Donald Trump to give Chauvin a federal pardon.

Derek Chauvin’s Convictions Explained

Chauvin is currently serving two prison sentences at the same time — one federal and one state. He was convicted in Minnesota on three charges: unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. These were based on the 2020 incident where Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Later, Chauvin also pleaded guilty in a federal case for violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison. His state sentence is 22 and a half years. Even though both sentences are being served at the same time, a federal pardon would not erase the state sentence.

Conservatives Push for Federal Pardon

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and tech billionaire Elon Musk have supported the idea of pardoning Chauvin. Shapiro even started an online petition on his show and social media. Musk shared a clip of that petition, saying, “Something to think about.”

Some supporters of the pardon believe Chauvin did not get a fair trial due to the public attention and protests after Floyd’s death. But AG Ellison said this push may be more about stirring up anger or showing extreme support for police officers, rather than making a fair legal argument.

Trump Has Not Promised a Pardon

So far, Donald Trump has said he is not planning to pardon Chauvin, even with pressure from some of his supporters. Ellison, however, made it clear that even if a federal pardon happened, it wouldn’t change the fact that Chauvin must still serve his sentence for the state conviction.

Supreme Court Already Rejected Chauvin’s Appeal

In 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court turned down an appeal from Chauvin, leaving his state conviction in place. Ellison reminded viewers that the law is clear: a president can only pardon federal crimes. State crimes are handled by state courts, and the state sentence still stands.

No matter what happens with the federal pardon discussion, Derek Chauvin remains convicted of serious crimes in Minnesota. According to AG Keith Ellison, the state prison sentence won’t disappear — and Chauvin will serve that time, one way or another.

