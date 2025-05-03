Dad ‘packed a bag’ while his 3-month-old kid was ‘foaming at the mouth’ in the hotel room, and subsequently died. Police

A heartbreaking case in College Park, Georgia has led to murder and child cruelty charges against a 21-year-old father, Jerry Chambers Jr., after his 3-month-old son, Joshua, was found dead in a hotel room.

Authorities say the infant died from dehydration and undernourishment, with the manner of death ruled a homicide, according to a newly released autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Timeline of Events

According to a police affidavit obtained by WSB-TV, Chambers told investigators that he discovered Joshua “unresponsive and foaming at the mouth” inside their hotel room. He claimed he attempted to resuscitate the infant but did not succeed. Despite this, Chambers allegedly failed to call 911.

Instead of seeking emergency help, Chambers reportedly left the baby at the hotel and went to another hotel with a friend, police said. He returned later to find Joshua still unresponsive, but again failed to render aid or notify authorities, choosing instead to pack a bag and leave.

Authorities believe two days passed before Chambers finally contacted police.

Autopsy Results and Arrest

The autopsy, which was shared with WSB-TV, determined that Joshua died of dehydration and malnourishment, indicating severe neglect. The official cause of death was listed as “dehydration and undernourishment due to infant neglect,” and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Chambers was arrested on January 28, when police found Joshua’s body. He has been charged with:

Murder

Cruelty to children

He is currently being held at Fulton County Jail with bond set at $150,000.

Community Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The case has sparked outrage and grief throughout the local community. Many are asking how a parent could allegedly leave a helpless infant in such dire conditions without seeking help.

Investigators are still piecing together the full timeline and circumstances, including why Chambers chose not to involve emergency services when he first noticed something was wrong.

This tragedy highlights the devastating consequences of child neglect, especially involving infants who rely completely on caregivers for survival. As legal proceedings unfold, the community—and the country—waits for justice in memory of baby Joshua, whose life was cut far too short.

