Cassie testifies that after Diddy assaulted her, he begged for her sympathy and invoked his children

Singer Cassie Ventura shared shocking details in court about a violent incident with music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The assault took place in a hotel in 2016 and was captured on camera. Now, years later, Cassie is speaking out during a high-profile court case involving Combs.

What Happened in the Hotel in 2016

In 2016, Cassie was staying in a hotel when Diddy violently attacked her. Security footage, released in 2024 by CNN, shows Combs chasing her in a hallway while wearing a towel. The video appears to show him pushing her down and kicking her while she lay still on the floor.

Combs later admitted that he was the man in the video and publicly apologized. But the incident didn’t end there. After Cassie managed to get away, she says Combs desperately texted her, trying to get her to speak with him.

Diddy’s Messages After the Incident

Cassie told a Manhattan jury on May 14 that Diddy sent her emotional messages, begging her to call him. In one message, he wrote, “I got 6 kids. Please call me.” In another, he said, “I’m surrounded. Call me for my kids. Help.”

Cassie said she didn’t believe the police had been called that night, even though Combs seemed to be afraid they might show up. She made it clear in her replies that she no longer wanted anything to do with him, responding, “You are sick for doing what you have done. Stay away from me.”

Who Are Diddy’s Children?

Sean Combs is a father to seven children with four different women. Some of his adult children have publicly shown their support for him and have also attended court to back him. On the first day of the trial, his three daughters reportedly left the courtroom when a male escort began testifying about disturbing events involving Combs and Ventura.

What Is Diddy on Trial For?

Diddy is facing serious charges. In 2024, he was indicted for racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting people across state lines for sex work. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial continues, and more shocking information may come out as more witnesses testify. Cassie’s emotional testimony is already making headlines as the court case unfolds.

The testimony from Cassie Ventura adds serious weight to the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Her detailed account, backed by video evidence, paints a disturbing picture of violence and manipulation. As the trial moves forward, the world is watching closely. Combs is facing major legal trouble, and the outcome of this case could affect not only his career but also how such cases are handled in the future. For now, Cassie’s courage in speaking out could inspire others who have experienced abuse to come forward too.

SOURCE