“Bare room with just a bucket”: Police claim that a teen was beaten for years, kept in a dog box, and chained to a padlocked bathroom

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey have uncovered a disturbing case of prolonged abuse after an 18-year-old woman escaped captivity at her home, where she says she was chained in a bathroom, forced to live in a dog crate, and subjected to physical and sexual abuse for years by her mother and stepfather.

The suspects, Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, have been arrested and charged with multiple serious crimes, including kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. Mosley also faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual contact with a child.

Escape to Freedom

The young woman managed to escape on May 8, running to a neighbor’s home for help. The neighbor quickly contacted police, setting off an investigation that revealed years of horrific abuse inside a Gloucester Township home.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, the victim opened up to police two days later, describing in painful detail the abuse that began around 2018, when she was in the sixth grade. Her mother had pulled her out of school and began confining her inside the home.

Conditions of Captivity

Prosecutors say the victim was initially locked inside a dog crate, only let out “periodically” for about a year. Later, she was allegedly chained inside a padlocked bathroom and only allowed out when family members visited the home.

When not locked in the crate or bathroom, she was reportedly forced to stay in a bare room with no furniture and only a bucket as a toilet. That room was also rigged with an alarm system that would notify Spencer and Mosley if she tried to leave.

Mosley is also accused of sexually assaulting the victim and beating her with a belt, according to police.

Shocking Discovery Inside the Home

When investigators searched the residence, they discovered a 13-year-old girl also living in the home. Both children were found living in squalid conditions, surrounded by dogs, chinchillas, and other animals. Officials described the state of the house as filthy and unsafe.

Spencer and Mosley were arrested on Sunday following the investigation and now face a long list of criminal charges.

Community Reacts

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said, “What this young woman survived was absolutely horrific.”

Neighbors expressed shock and sadness. One neighbor who helped the victim escape said, “I wish I knew what was going on before. Otherwise, I would have reported it.” Another said, “It was always quiet. You never saw them. It felt off, but we never imagined this.”

Mosley Suspended From Job

Authorities confirmed that Mosley worked as a rail conductor for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). He has since been placed on leave following his arrest.

This horrifying case highlights the dangers of hidden abuse and how it can exist undetected in quiet neighborhoods. Thanks to the bravery of the young woman who escaped and the swift action of a concerned neighbor, investigators are now working to bring justice to those responsible. Authorities continue to investigate, and both suspects remain in custody as they face serious charges. Support services have been offered to both victims, and the community is rallying to make sure such abuse is never ignored again.

