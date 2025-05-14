An extremely drunk driver traveling at 107 mph murdered an 8-year-old boy who was napping on a fishing trip with his family

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. — A New Jersey man will serve 15 years in prison for a deadly drunk driving crash that killed 8-year-old Javier “Javi” Velez in the summer of 2023. The incident has sparked public outrage and a push for legal reform in the state.

Edward Johnston Pleads Guilty

Edward Johnston, 25, from Egg Harbor City, pleaded guilty in February to aggravated manslaughter and driving under the influence in Atlantic County Superior Court.

On Tuesday, Judge Joseph Levin sentenced Johnston to 15 years in prison, with a minimum of 12 years and 9 months to be served before he becomes eligible for parole.

A Fishing Trip Turns Tragic

The crash happened on the night of July 23, 2023, in Absecon, about 10 miles from Atlantic City. Javi Velez had fallen asleep in the backseat of his father’s parked car while on a nighttime fishing trip with his father and brother. His last words were, “Wake me up when we get home.”

At around 3:25 a.m., Johnston’s car — speeding at 107 mph, over 50 miles above the speed limit — flew off White Horse Pike, veered far off the shoulder, and slammed into the parked vehicle. Javi died instantly from the impact, just two weeks after turning 8.

Johnston Was Drunk and May Have Been Texting

Investigators said Johnston had been drinking all night at bars in Atlantic City and was still drunk at the time of his arrest, hours after the crash. His blood alcohol content (BAC) was .122, well above the legal limit.

Police also found marijuana in his system and inside his vehicle. Authorities believe Johnston may have been texting while driving, adding another layer of recklessness to the crash.

Outrage After Pre-Trial Release Sparks Legal Reform

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Johnston was granted pre-trial release, a decision that caused public backlash and heartbreak for Javi’s family.

“He killed my kid. My kid is gone, and this man is free. It’s not fair,” said Kaylah Smith, Javi’s mother, in an emotional interview.

The outrage led to the introduction of Bill S-2295 in the New Jersey Senate. The bill proposes pretrial detention for drunk drivers charged with vehicular homicide, as well as driver’s license suspension and possible vehicle forfeiture if convicted.

“This heartbreaking case exposed a major flaw in our justice system,” said Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds. “Thanks to the Velez family’s strength and Senator Polistina’s leadership, we’re now working to ensure that justice is stronger moving forward.”

SOURCE