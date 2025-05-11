After his child’s mother was discovered dead and covered in bleach, a man Googled “murder defenses”: police

A St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder more than three years after the death of his partner in a shooting. Karl Mayberry, 34, was arrested on May 7, 2025, and charged for the killing of Alvatyne Thomas, 31, the mother of his child, in December 2021.

The Discovery of Alvatyne Thomas’ Death

According to the probable cause statement obtained by local news outlets, police were called to a home on the 4000 block of Oregon Avenue for a welfare check on December 27, 2021. Upon arrival, officers found Thomas deceased with a plastic bag taped around her head, along with swelling on her forehead, a severed ear, and several defensive wounds. Bleach had also been poured over her body, which further suggested foul play.

Mayberry’s Inconsistent Statements and Evidence

During the investigation, Mayberry told authorities that he had been at work at the time of the murder. However, his coworkers reported that Mayberry had left work for several hours, returning later wearing different clothes and appearing “distraught.” This raised suspicions about his involvement in the crime.

Further investigation revealed disturbing evidence. Authorities found that Mayberry had conducted online searches related to “first-degree murder defenses” and “can ‘he say, she say’ be used against a person for murder in Missouri?” just around the time of Thomas’ death. Additionally, after the death, Mayberry allegedly sent a message to someone describing how Thomas had been “found dead in the kitchen with a plastic bag wrapped around her head,” a detail that had not been publicly released at the time.

Mayberry had also reached out to a criminal defense lawyer asking about the cost of representation in a murder case, further suggesting his potential involvement in the crime.

History of Abuse and Family Reactions

Thomas’ family had long suspected that Mayberry was involved in her death. They told investigators that Thomas had been in an abusive relationship with Mayberry, who was the father of her youngest child. Thomas’ older sister, Dewanna Coleman, expressed relief after the charges were filed. “I already knew he had a part in it,” she said, adding that she never imagined Christmas would be the last time she saw her sister.

Despite the charge, Cheneish Johnson, Thomas’ other sister, expressed mixed feelings. While she felt some happiness over the charge, she also felt that justice would never be fully served. “She’s gone, and we’ll never get her back,” Johnson said. “The kids will never see her again, yet he still gets to eat, take a bath, use the bathroom.”

Mayberry’s Criminal History

Court records show that Mayberry was on probation for prior convictions, including assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held without bond at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

Domestic Violence Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233, or you can visit their website at thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages, and all calls are toll-free and confidential.

