After being stalked, robbed, and stabbed fifteen times, the lottery winner played dead and fled when the attacker fell asleep

An Oregon man who won $2,000 in the lottery had to pretend to be dead to survive a violent robbery attempt. The shocking incident happened after he was followed home from a bar and stabbed 15 times by an older man who wanted his winnings.

The Night Started with a Win

On the night of August 17, 2024, Jeffrey Williams was enjoying himself at a bar in Portland. He played a lottery machine at the bar and ended up winning $2,000. Happy with his small fortune, he left the bar just before midnight and walked home.

But what he didn’t know was that someone had been watching him closely — a 62-year-old man named Pablo Figueroa. According to a police report, Figueroa secretly followed Williams all the way to his apartment.

The Sudden Attack at Home

Once Williams entered his building, Figueroa managed to slip in right behind him by catching the entrance door before it shut. As Williams was about to close his apartment door, Figueroa pushed his way in.

He tackled Williams to the ground and pinned him down with his knees. Then he demanded the lottery money. Williams handed him $624, but that wasn’t enough. Figueroa wanted more.

He started stabbing Williams — 15 times — as he searched for more money.

Pretending to Be Dead to Survive

During his court testimony, Williams said that Figueroa eventually stopped attacking and sat down to watch him die. In a chilling twist, Figueroa even began snoring, which gave Williams a chance to escape.

Williams quietly left the apartment and called the police.

What the Police Found

When the officers from the Portland Police Bureau arrived, the apartment was empty. But after checking the building’s security cameras, they saw footage of Figueroa following Williams into the building — but never coming out.

Officers searched the building and finally found Figueroa hiding in the trash room. He was forced out using pepper spray.

The Legal Outcome

A grand jury later charged Figueroa with several crimes, including robbery, burglary, assault, attempted murder, and strangulation. But in court, he was only convicted of attempted robbery, burglary, and assault.

He is currently being held at Coffee Creek Correctional Institution while waiting to be moved to a state prison.

Jeffrey Williams’ terrifying experience shows how quickly good fortune can turn into a nightmare. Winning a lottery prize led to an almost deadly situation. His smart thinking and bravery helped him survive. This case also reminds us to stay alert, especially after coming into money. Even small winnings can attract the wrong kind of attention.

