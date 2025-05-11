According to the autopsy report, the inmate who was executed by firing squad died in “excruciating” pain after bullets missed his heart

A recent autopsy report and legal complaint suggest that a man executed by firing squad in South Carolina on April 11 died in “excruciating” pain, as claimed by his legal team nearly a month after the execution. Mikal Mahdi, 42, was convicted of two murders, including the death of a police officer in 2004. His attorneys allege that the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) “botched” the execution.

The Execution and Alleged Pain

Mahdi, who opted for death by firing squad over lethal injection or the electric chair, did so with the assumption that SCDC would follow proper procedures—locating the heart, placing a target over it, and ensuring a quick, painless execution. However, in a legal complaint filed on May 8, Mahdi’s attorneys argue that the procedure did not go as planned, leading to his suffering.

Dr. Jonathan Arden, a forensic pathologist hired by Mahdi’s legal team, reviewed the autopsy and suggested that Mahdi may have experienced “excruciating conscious pain and suffering for about 30 to 60 seconds” after being shot.

The complaint, obtained by The Guardian, argues that Mahdi’s suffering far exceeded what the South Carolina Supreme Court had deemed acceptable when it approved firing squad executions in 2024, which was 10 to 15 seconds.

Witnesses to the Execution

A reporter for the Associated Press who was present during the execution confirmed that Mahdi appeared to struggle after being shot. According to the reporter’s account, Mahdi “cried out” and “flexed” his arms after being hit.

He reportedly groaned two more times about 45 seconds after the shots were fired. His breaths continued for about 80 seconds before he appeared to take one final gasp. The execution was completed in less than four minutes.

The Alleged Botched Execution

Mahdi’s legal team claims that the three-person firing squad missed their target, causing more damage to Mahdi’s internal organs than expected. According to David Weiss, one of Mahdi’s attorneys, “Mikal’s heart was left almost completely intact.”

The attorneys argue that the missed shots caused Mahdi to experience prolonged suffering, which is inconsistent with the expectations outlined by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

In response, Chrysti Shain, the director of communications for the SCDC, told PEOPLE that the autopsy conducted by the SCDC showed that all bullets struck Mahdi in the heart.

She dismissed the statements from Mahdi’s attorneys, calling them “interpretations from paid consultants.” Shain also stated that a medical professional had accurately placed a target over Mahdi’s heart using a stethoscope prior to the execution.

The Call for Accountability

Mahdi’s legal team is using this case to raise concerns about future executions in South Carolina. They argue that the botched execution must not be ignored, not only for Mahdi’s sake but to prevent similar mistakes in the future.

Weiss, one of Mahdi’s attorneys, emphasized the importance of addressing these failures, stating, “The implications are horrifying for anyone facing the same choice.” He further added, “South Carolina’s refusal to acknowledge their failures with executions cannot continue.”

Recent Executions in South Carolina

Mahdi’s execution was the second in South Carolina in 2025, with Brad Sigmon being the first inmate to be executed by firing squad on March 7. Sigmon was convicted for the bludgeoning deaths of his girlfriend’s parents in 2001.

Legal and Ethical Concerns

The ongoing legal battle and controversy surrounding Mahdi’s execution raise critical questions about the ethics and effectiveness of firing squad executions in South Carolina. As the case moves forward, Mahdi’s legal team hopes to prevent similar executions from being carried out in the future.

