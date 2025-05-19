Crime

According to police, the deadly explosion outside a fertility clinic in California was a “intentional act of violence.”

by John
Published On:
According to police, the deadly explosion outside a fertility clinic in California was a "intentional act of violence."

One person was killed and several buildings were badly damaged in an explosion outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, on May 17.

What Happened?
The explosion came from a vehicle outside the American Reproductive Centers (ARC), a fertility clinic known for IVF and egg freezing services. The blast was so strong that it damaged buildings for several blocks, with some buildings suffering severe damage.

Investigation and Response
Police say the explosion appears to be an intentional act of violence. The FBI is working with local authorities to investigate. The identity of the person who died has not been released. Officials believe the incident was isolated.

Eyewitness Accounts
Nearby workers and residents described feeling a powerful blast. Claudio Chavez, working at a nearby shop, said the explosion broke windows and caused smoke. Scott Pastorius, who was four blocks away, thought it was an earthquake because of the intense shaking.

Official Statements
California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was briefed on the incident and sent thoughts to those affected. He urged people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.


The vehicle explosion near the fertility clinic caused serious damage and one death. Authorities are investigating and working to keep the community safe.

SOURCE

John

Related Articles

"King of this castle": The fate of the doctor who choked his wife because he thought she was stealing his money

“King of this castle”: The fate of the doctor who choked his wife because he thought she was stealing his money

Mom says she held her dying 15-year-old son and "tried to keep him alive" after he was shot dead in front of her. "Took his last breath in my arms."

Mom says she held her dying 15-year-old son and “tried to keep him alive” after he was shot dead in front of her. “Took his last breath in my arms.”

A man asked a complete stranger to assist him in moving some furniture. He was then charged with murder after a dead body was found

A man asked a complete stranger to assist him in moving some furniture. He was then charged with murder after a dead body was found

Multiple minors were arrested after a brawl involving 'over 300 youth' broke out in a New Jersey mall

Multiple minors were arrested after a brawl involving ‘over 300 youth’ broke out in a New Jersey mall

19-year-old college student killed after being shot through the floor at a house party: 'Quite intentional'

19-year-old college student killed after being shot through the floor at a house party: ‘Quite intentional’

The longtime Advance Auto Parts employee who was fired for attempting to prevent a thief from stealing from the store says it "really hit me in the gut."

The longtime Advance Auto Parts employee who was fired for attempting to prevent a thief from stealing from the store says it “really hit me in the gut.”

Leave a Comment