According to police, the deadly explosion outside a fertility clinic in California was a “intentional act of violence.”

One person was killed and several buildings were badly damaged in an explosion outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, on May 17.

What Happened?

The explosion came from a vehicle outside the American Reproductive Centers (ARC), a fertility clinic known for IVF and egg freezing services. The blast was so strong that it damaged buildings for several blocks, with some buildings suffering severe damage.

Investigation and Response

Police say the explosion appears to be an intentional act of violence. The FBI is working with local authorities to investigate. The identity of the person who died has not been released. Officials believe the incident was isolated.

Eyewitness Accounts

Nearby workers and residents described feeling a powerful blast. Claudio Chavez, working at a nearby shop, said the explosion broke windows and caused smoke. Scott Pastorius, who was four blocks away, thought it was an earthquake because of the intense shaking.

Official Statements

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was briefed on the incident and sent thoughts to those affected. He urged people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.



The vehicle explosion near the fertility clinic caused serious damage and one death. Authorities are investigating and working to keep the community safe.

