A woman describes her horror when she finds a man beneath a hotel bed due to a “weird” smell: “I believed he would either rape me or choke me”

What was meant to be a dream birthday trip to Japan for Ukrainian solo traveler Natali Khomenko quickly turned into a horrifying experience when she discovered a stranger hiding under her hotel bed in Tokyo.

Khomenko, a 32-year-old creative producer based in Thailand, had long dreamed of visiting Japan. When her husband couldn’t join her due to work, she bravely went alone to celebrate her birthday. She landed in Tokyo on March 29 and checked into her hotel around 10 p.m. That night, she would unknowingly sleep with a man hiding just inches beneath her.

Discovery of the Intruder

After a long day of sightseeing on March 30, including visits to temples, food markets, and Ueno Park, Khomenko returned to her hotel around 7:30 p.m. She was relaxing on her bed, browsing her phone, when she noticed a strange, sweet, rotten odor in the room.

“It was like a dead animal,” she said. “Then I realized it was coming from under the bed.”

What she saw next was the stuff of nightmares.

“I leaned forward and I just saw him. I saw the eyes,” she recalled. “He was lying on his belly. His arms and one leg were slightly bent. He was just… watching.”

Khomenko screamed. The man, dressed in all black, stared back silently for three seconds before screaming himself and fleeing the room. In a state of panic, she struggled to call the front desk. Thankfully, guests in the neighboring room heard her screams and alerted hotel staff, who called the police.

The Aftermath

Police searched the room and found a power bank and USB cable under the bed — suggesting the intruder might have intended to record her or stay the night.

“He didn’t steal anything. He brought a power bank, so maybe he was planning to charge a device while filming,” Khomenko said.

When she questioned hotel staff about how the man accessed her locked room, no explanation was given. Even worse, the hotel revealed it had no security cameras, making it difficult for police to identify the intruder.

The hotel reimbursed her for the three nights she originally booked but refused her request for a $1,600 refund to cover the rest of her disrupted trip.

A Shaken Solo Traveler

Following the terrifying encounter, Khomenko’s husband immediately arranged a new hotel, but the emotional damage was done.

“I didn’t sleep at all in the new hotels,” she said. “I was in shock… talking to my relatives until 4 a.m.”

She has since spoken with the Ukrainian embassy and shared her story on TikTok on April 25, where it quickly went viral. Her post resonated deeply with other solo travelers, especially women, many of whom reached out to express their shock and gratitude.

Spreading Awareness for Solo Travelers

Khomenko says she shared her experience not for sympathy, but to raise awareness.

“A lot of solo travelers wrote to me that they’re grateful I shared this story because they couldn’t imagine this could happen — especially in Japan.”

Known globally for its low crime rate, Japan is often considered one of the safest countries for solo travelers, particularly women. But this shocking incident highlights the need for caution, no matter the destination.

What started as a joyful solo adventure turned into an unsettling violation of trust and safety. While Khomenko was unharmed physically, the emotional toll and breach of personal space have left a lasting impact.

As solo travel becomes more common, especially among women, Khomenko’s story serves as a powerful reminder to stay alert, ask about hotel security, and always trust your instincts — especially when something doesn’t feel right.

