A Really Sad Situation’: Father of Four Killed, Fiancée Serious Hurt by Allegedly Impaired Driver While Changing Flat Tire

A tragic incident unfolded early on Friday, May 9, when 39-year-old Christopher Hammonds and his fiancée were struck by an impaired driver while they were changing a flat tire on the side of a highway in Greensboro, North Carolina. The crash, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 29, has left Hammonds dead and his fiancée, Lisa, in critical condition.

The Tragic Incident

Christopher Hammonds and Lisa had pulled their Jeep Grand Cherokee onto the shoulder of the northbound lane after experiencing a flat tire. They turned on their hazard lights to signal to other drivers that they were stopped. However, 25-year-old Robert Lynn Faison Jr., driving while impaired, allegedly drifted onto the shoulder and struck the couple’s vehicle. The collision caused serious harm to both individuals. Hammonds was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lisa was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Faison’s Arrest and Charges

Faison, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was also transported to the hospital. He now faces multiple charges, including driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, felony serious injury by vehicle, and felony death by vehicle. Local reports have revealed that Faison is a high school science teacher with the Guilford County Schools district.

The Impact on Hammonds’ Family

Hammonds’ family has expressed their heartbreak over the loss, especially as Hammonds leaves behind four children. His daughter Tiffany, who is set to graduate soon, shared the emotional toll the loss has taken. “He’s not gonna be here to be able to watch his daughter walk across the stage,” Tiffany said through tears, adding that her father would never get the chance to be a grandfather.

Hammonds’ sister, Connie Anderson, spoke about the severe injuries that Lisa sustained, which include broken bones, collapsed lungs, and multiple internal injuries. Anderson also shared how deeply the tragedy has affected the family. “It’s just a really sad situation,” she said.

Support for the Families

In the wake of this tragedy, two GoFundMe campaigns have been created. One is for Hammonds’ funeral expenses, which has raised nearly $1,000 as of Sunday, May 11. The other GoFundMe is aimed at supporting Lisa during her recovery, which will involve physical rehabilitation. As of the latest update, the campaign has raised over $2,000 of its $10,000 goal.

A Plea Against Impaired Driving

In a heartfelt message, Anderson urged people to consider the consequences of impaired driving before getting behind the wheel. “Drinking and driving, please, for the world out there, think twice,” she said. “In an incident like this, it took the life of someone and seriously injured another.”

This tragic accident highlights the devastating impact of impaired driving, and the importance of making responsible decisions behind the wheel.

