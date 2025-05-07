A man who liked Taylor Swift and wanted to become a teacher was shot and killed while visiting friends. Police say the suspect was on a crime spree

Logan Federico, a 22-year-old student from Waxhaw, North Carolina, was shot and killed during a home invasion while visiting friends at the University of South Carolina. Police say she was an innocent victim caught in the middle of a multi-day crime spree carried out by a man with a long criminal history.

What Happened?

On the night of May 3, Logan had returned to the house she was staying in after a night out with friends. That’s when Alexander Dickey, 30, allegedly broke into the home and shot Logan in the chest, according to the Columbia Police Department.

She died at the scene. Logan was not involved in any criminal activity, and officials confirmed that she was not the intended target.

“Logan was a true victim. She was helpless. She did nothing wrong,” said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

Who Was Logan Federico?

Logan was a bright young woman who dreamed of becoming a teacher. Her father, Stephen Federico, described her as a strong and fun-loving person who loved Taylor Swift and made everyone around her feel loved.

He shared an emotional message during a press conference:

“You can’t kill my spirit. You might kill my body, but not the love my family and friends shared with me.”

Details of the Crime Spree

Dickey was reportedly involved in several crimes over multiple days, including:

Breaking into homes near the university

Stealing credit/debit cards and using them for shopping

Stealing a car from a nearby home after the shooting

Later breaking into another home, where he allegedly set it on fire

Police finally caught Dickey after his stolen car broke down. He had it towed to a friend’s home in Gaston, South Carolina, where he was arrested while committing another burglary.

Charges Against the Suspect

Dickey has a long criminal record. He now faces multiple serious charges, including:

Murder

Burglary

Grand larceny

And other offenses related to his crime spree

He is currently being held without bond at the Lexington County Detention Center. Police Chief Holbrook made it clear:

“He’s a true convict and deserves to be in jail for the rest of his life.”

The tragic death of Logan Federico has left her family, friends, and the community heartbroken. She was a young woman full of dreams, taken too soon by a man with a violent past. As the case moves through the courts, many are calling for justice — and for Logan’s memory to live on through love, strength, and hope.

