A man went to take his mother out for Mother’s Day, but was killed by his stepbrother, according to the sheriff

Mother’s Day is supposed to be a time for love, bonding, and celebration. But for one family in Texas, it ended in heartbreak. A man was shot and killed by his stepbrother after coming to take their mother out for Mother’s Day dinner. The shocking incident left the family devastated and took place in their own home in Houston.

What Happened in Houston?

The incident took place on Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m. at a house in the 700 block of North Vista Drive in Houston, Texas. When deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found 32-year-old Eduardo Alfaro Jr. lying in an upstairs bedroom with several gunshot wounds. Sadly, he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Who Was Involved in the Shooting?

Police say the man who shot Alfaro was his 50-year-old stepbrother, Charles Storey. Both men were in the house, where their mother also lived. Alfaro had come over to take his mother out for a special Mother’s Day outing. However, a disagreement between the two brothers quickly turned into a deadly fight.

How Did Police Respond?

As emergency workers were trying to help Alfaro in the bedroom, they suddenly heard noises in the room. When they checked, they found Storey hiding inside. Deputies then secured the area and got a warrant to fully investigate the scene.

According to investigators, Storey may have been drinking heavily when the fight happened. During the argument, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Alfaro multiple times — all while their mother was still inside the home.

What Happens Next?

Deputies arrested Charles Storey on a murder charge and took him to Harris County Jail. As of now, more details about what caused the argument haven’t been shared, and Storey’s next court date hasn’t been announced.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called it a “sad and heartbreaking case,” saying, “What should’ve been a pleasant evening between mother and son, instead turned deadly.” He also added that the mother “lost two sons on Mother’s Day” — one to death, and the other to jail.

A Tragic Reminder

This heartbreaking story reminds us how quickly family disputes can turn violent. A simple visit meant to bring joy and celebration ended in a terrible tragedy. Now, a mother is left mourning the loss of both her sons, one taken by violence and the other facing serious legal consequences.

SOURCE