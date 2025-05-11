A man was charged with “concealing” his death by locking his army veteran uncle in his garage and using his benefits to purchase exotic reptiles

A Missouri man, Brian Ditch, 44, has been indicted for allegedly locking his uncle, a U.S. Army veteran with quadriplegia, in a garage, concealing his death for five years, and using his uncle’s disability benefits to fund personal indulgences. Ditch is accused of stealing more than $650,000 in government benefits intended for his uncle, Thomas Clubb, while he was under Ditch’s care.

The Shocking Details of Abuse and Fraud

According to the indictment, Brian Ditch was entrusted with his uncle’s care in 2008 when Clubb, who had been paralyzed in a car crash while serving in the U.S. Army, became reliant on him. Ditch allegedly kept his uncle confined to a garage, often for 24 hours at a time, where Clubb had no access to food, water, or proper sanitation.

The abuse went on for years while Ditch continued to collect government benefits in Clubb’s name, including $9,559 per month from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for disability compensation.

Over the years, Clubb also received $235,210 in social security disability and retirement insurance benefits. Ditch is accused of using this money for personal gain, purchasing exotic reptiles, funding lavish vacations, and enriching himself with the stolen funds.

Concealing the Murder and Continued Fraud

In 2019, when Clubb passed away, Ditch allegedly told relatives that he had moved his uncle to a nursing home. However, authorities later uncovered the truth: Clubb’s body had been concealed in a trash can, partially frozen and wrapped in a plastic bag in a shed. Investigators also found three shotguns at the scene, which Ditch was prohibited from possessing due to his criminal history.

Ditch’s previous convictions, including burglary and domestic battery, were noted in the investigation. According to relatives, Clubb, who had dementia and limited physical ability, had been paralyzed for decades following the car crash in Germany.

Family’s Reaction

Ditch’s cousin, Angie Crowder, expressed shock and sadness over the discovery. She recalled that the family grew concerned after Ditch told them Clubb was at a nursing home. The family later reached out, only to learn of the disturbing truth from detectives.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Brian Ditch has been charged with multiple crimes, including four felony counts of wire fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of theft of government property, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was indicted on May 7, 2025, and appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on May 9, where he pleaded not guilty.

The case has been investigated by several agencies, including the Salem Police Department, Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman is prosecuting the case.

A Crime Against a Vulnerable Veteran

This case is being described as “one of a kind,” with Assistant U.S. Attorney Wiseman calling it a “reprehensible crime.” “It’s a disturbing and flagrant lack of regard for human life,” Wiseman stated. The crime involved a vulnerable veteran, someone who was unable to defend himself physically, and a family member who violated that trust in the most horrific way.

Domestic Violence Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233, or you can visit their website at thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages and provides toll-free and confidential assistance.

