Crime

A man asked a complete stranger to assist him in moving some furniture. He was then charged with murder after a dead body was found

by John
Published On:
A man in Texas has been charged with murder after a dead body was found during a furniture move at a Harris County home on May 16.

What Happened?
Steven Eberly asked a stranger to help move furniture at a house. During the move, the stranger discovered the body of Luis Silva Mendez wrapped in a blanket inside a box.

Police Response and Charges
Police responded to reports of suspicious activity and found the body at around 11 a.m. Eberly was charged with murder and tampering with evidence after authorities learned there had been an incident between him and Mendez that led to the death.

After the Discovery
The stranger tried to leave the scene in a truck, but Eberly jumped in and smashed the windows to stop him. The truck eventually crashed, and Eberly was injured.

Additional Details
The home belongs to Eberly’s girlfriend, who was at work during the incident.


The case is under investigation, and Eberly faces serious charges after the discovery of Mendez’s body during what started as a furniture move.

John

