A man admits guilt after trying to open an aircraft door in midair and stabbing a flight attendant with a broken spoon

A man from Massachusetts has pleaded guilty after a terrifying incident on a United Airlines flight where he attempted to stab a flight attendant and tried to open an airplane door while the plane was in the air.

What Happened on the Flight?

On March 5, 2023, 34-year-old Francisco Severo Torres was flying from Los Angeles to Boston on a United Airlines flight. Around 45 minutes before landing, he allegedly tried to open the airplane door and then attacked a flight attendant using a broken metal spoon.

According to court documents, Torres shouted, “I’m taking over this plane,” and “I will kill every man on this plane,” before attacking the crew member. He made stabbing motions with the spoon and struck the attendant’s neck area three times. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured during the incident.

How Did the Crew Respond?

Before the attack, the flight crew had already received a warning from the cockpit that a door on the side of the plane was tampered with. A flight attendant inspected the door and found that the handle had been moved and the emergency slide was disarmed.

The crew suspected Torres was behind it and informed the captain. Shortly after that, Torres approached the area again and attacked the flight attendant. Fellow passengers quickly stepped in and helped restrain him with the support of the crew. The plane landed safely at Boston Logan International Airport, where Torres was taken into custody.

What Did Torres Do Before the Incident?

Witnesses later told investigators that Torres had been behaving strangely during the flight. He reportedly asked another passenger where the door handle was located after the safety demonstration. He was also seen pacing in the galley area before the attack.

Authorities say this shows he was planning something from the beginning of the flight.

Legal Action and Sentence

Torres was first charged the day after the flight, and in September 2023, he was formally indicted. On May 13, 2025, he pleaded guilty to interfering with flight crew members using a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is set for July 17.

He could face a sentence of up to life in prison, along with a possible fine of $250,000 and up to five years of supervised release.

Airline and Law Enforcement Reactions

United Airlines thanked their crew and passengers for acting quickly to prevent more serious harm. They confirmed that Torres has been banned from flying with them and said they have “zero tolerance for violence” on board.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Massachusetts State Police, are continuing their investigation. No further details have been released by authorities at this time.

This shocking mid-air attack could have ended in disaster if not for the quick thinking and brave actions of the flight crew and passengers. The case of Francisco Torres is a serious reminder of the risks airline staff face and why safety measures must be strictly followed. Torres now awaits sentencing, and justice is expected to be served.

SOURCE