A 20-year-old Florida woman allegedly started a sexual relationship with a minor she met at a funeral

Ayla Gonzalez Salinas, a 20-year-old Florida woman, has been charged with seven felony counts after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor she reportedly met at a funeral in November 2024.

What Happened?

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WPEC and reviewed by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), Salinas first met the boy at a funeral. They reportedly began messaging on social media shortly afterward.

Authorities allege the inappropriate relationship escalated quickly, with multiple sexual encounters between Salinas and the minor throughout December 2024.

Charges and Arrest Details

Though the exact age of the victim has been redacted from official documents, Salinas is charged with seven counts of lewd or lascivious battery, specifically involving a victim aged 12 to 16, as defined by Florida law.

The charges are based on:

  • Multiple incidents of sexual activity
  • Digital communication evidence
  • Texts where Salinas and the child allegedly discussed getting their “story straight” to avoid legal consequences.

According to the affidavit, the child was allegedly instructed to say he initiated the relationship with Salinas—a strategy prosecutors say was meant to manipulate potential investigations.

Bond and Court Status

Salinas was arrested on Monday, April 28, 2025, and released on bond after midnight on Wednesday, April 30, according to Palm Beach County jail records.

As of now:

  • Her arraignment date has not been publicly announced.
  • PBSO has not released further statements regarding the investigation.
  • Salinas has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Legal Implications

Under Florida law, lewd or lascivious battery is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison per count. With seven counts, Salinas could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted on all charges.

The case is especially serious due to:

  • The age of the victim
  • The multiple encounters
  • The alleged effort to conceal the crime

This case has sparked renewed concerns around child protection, social media interactions, and the importance of reporting inappropriate behavior early. Authorities continue to urge parents to monitor minors’ online activity and report any suspicious or concerning adult interactions.

The investigation remains ongoing.

