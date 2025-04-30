A 13-year-old classmate fatally shot a teen in the playground during a school bus dispute

A 14-year-old girl was tragically shot and killed at a playground in Baytown, Texas, on Friday, allegedly by a 13-year-old classmate who returned to the scene armed after an argument earlier that day. The shooting has devastated the community, sparking discussions on gun access and youth violence.

The Tragic Incident

The victim, Anaya Zachary, was shot four times outside an apartment complex, located about 25 miles east of Houston, according to police and her loved ones. A mother holding her baby was also injured in the gunfire but is expected to recover.

Anaya’s godmother, Sonya Stanford, told local media that the incident occurred after an altercation on the school bus earlier that day. “They got into it on the bus,” Stanford said. The suspect allegedly went home after the argument, changed into all black, donned a black mask, and returned to the playground. According to Stanford, the boy called Anaya’s name before shooting her four times.

The Victim and Her Family’s Grief

Stanford described Anaya as a sweet, respectful child, and an honor roll student who was always polite. “She never had no problems. ‘Yes ma’am, no ma’am. Thank you, no thank you,’” Stanford said, emphasizing that her goddaughter was never a bully, despite previous conflicts with the suspect.

The grieving family has expressed deep pain at the loss of Anaya. While devastated, Stanford said she does not harbor anger toward the 13-year-old suspect, but instead, she holds his parents responsible for not securing the gun. “I say you (his parents) should have put your weapon up so your 13-year-old son wouldn’t have gotten this gun and shot this child,” Stanford said. “I am very hurt. I am very disappointed.”

The Suspect’s Arrest

The suspected shooter, a 13-year-old boy, was taken into custody and charged with murder. Authorities have not yet revealed his identity due to his age. The police have not disclosed how the teenager obtained the firearm, but the shooting has raised questions about gun safety and parental responsibility.

Community Reaction and Police Response

Baytown Police Chief John Stringer called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” that has deeply shaken the community. He urged the public to remember the importance of peaceful conflict resolution and the severe consequences of violence.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of peaceful conflict resolution and the severe consequences that violence can have,” Chief Stringer said.

Looking Ahead

The community remains in shock as they process the loss of a young life in a senseless act of violence. Local authorities continue to investigate, and many are calling for greater attention to preventing gun violence among children and improving parental oversight. The tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of youth violence and the critical need for safe and responsible gun ownership.

SOURCE