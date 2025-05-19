19-year-old college student killed after being shot through the floor at a house party: ‘Quite intentional’

A 19-year-old college student in Michigan died after being accidentally shot through the floor at a house party on May 9.

What Happened?

Connor Lotterman, a student at Grand Valley State University, was shot during a party at a home in Tallmadge Township near Grand Rapids. The suspect, who was on the second floor, fired multiple gunshots through the floor. One bullet hit Lotterman in the head.

Details from Investigators

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was intentional, as multiple shots were fired, but the death was accidental. Alcohol is believed to have been involved. The party had about 10 to 20 people, all of whom knew each other.

Aftermath

Lotterman was taken to the hospital but died the next day. Prosecutors are considering charges against the 20-year-old shooter.

University Response

Grand Valley State University expressed sadness over the loss. They offered support services for students and staff affected by the tragedy.

Safety Reminder

Officials urged gun owners to store firearms safely using gun safes or locks to prevent accidents like this.



This tragic accident highlights the importance of responsible gun handling and safety, especially in social settings.

