Weather Alert for Northern Missouri: Heavy Rain and Flooding Likely This Weekend

Northern Missouri is facing a significant flood risk this weekend, with up to 8 inches of rain possible from Saturday to Sunday. The National Weather Service warns that the heaviest rain will target areas along and north of U.S. Route 36, affecting both towns and rural areas.

Storms will begin Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday morning, bringing rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Widespread totals of 4 to 6 inches are expected, with some areas, including Maryville, Trenton, Kirksville, and Macon, potentially seeing up to 8 inches of rain.

With already saturated soils, even moderate rain could lead to flash flooding. Rivers and creeks like the Grand, Chariton, and Platte may rise quickly, causing high water in rural roads, farmland, and urban areas.

Travel hazards are possible, especially on U.S. Route 63, Interstate 35, and Missouri Route 6, where flooded roads may force closures. Residents are advised to avoid flooded roads, keep devices charged, and have an evacuation plan for flood-prone areas.

The heaviest rain is expected late Saturday through early Sunday, with conditions improving by Sunday night. However, river levels may remain elevated into next week if additional rainfall occurs.

SOURCE