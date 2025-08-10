Upper Michigan Weather Alert: Strong Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Through This Evening

Marquette, Mich. – Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across Upper Michigan this afternoon, bringing the risk of strong winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. The storms are expected to move out of the region late this evening, but they may cause localized flooding and power outages before they depart.

Storm Details

The National Weather Service in Marquette reports that the most intense storms this afternoon could bring damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning, particularly in areas from Ironwood to Sault Ste. Marie. As of 3:06 p.m. EDT, radar showed a broad line of storms stretching from northern Wisconsin into the central and eastern U.P., with heavier bands moving northeast toward Lake Superior.

Impacts on Travel and Outdoor Events

Drivers along U.S. Highway 2 and M-28 should prepare for rapidly changing conditions, including reduced visibility and water pooling on roads. Outdoor events in Marquette, Escanaba, and Houghton may be delayed or canceled due to the lightning risk. Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items and avoid travel during the most intense storm periods.

Forecast and Safety Tips

The storm threat will decrease from west to east by late tonight, with calmer conditions expected by Sunday morning. Additional weather updates may be issued if the storms intensify. Stay tuned to local weather sources for the latest information.

