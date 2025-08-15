Tropical Storm Erin Set to Soak Caribbean This Weekend, U.S. East Coast Could Be Next

Tropical Storm Erin is heading toward the northern Caribbean, bringing the risk of floods, mudslides, and power outages starting this weekend. Areas including the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and parts of Puerto Rico are likely to face heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous conditions from Saturday onward.

Where Erin Is Headed First

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the northern Leeward Islands. Erin’s center is expected to pass just north of these islands on Saturday, but heavy rain and strong winds will still affect the region.

Regions likely to experience the strongest impact include the northernmost Leeward Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and southern and eastern parts of Puerto Rico. Flooding in city streets, hillside mudslides, and rising water levels in low-lying areas are expected as rainfall increases.

Rain, Mudslides, and Rough Seas

Erin is forecast to bring several inches of rain in a short period, particularly in hilly areas. This could lead to flash floods, landslides, blocked roads, and property damage. Along with rainfall, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to form in the western Atlantic early next week, even for areas far from the storm’s center.

U.S. East Coast on Alert

While Erin’s exact path remains uncertain, it could head toward the Bahamas, Bermuda, or the U.S. East Coast. Forecasters are asking coastal communities from Florida to the Carolinas to keep an eye on the forecast. If the storm moves closer, it could bring rough surf, rip currents, and even rainfall to these areas by next week.

What Residents Should Do Now

People in watch areas should begin preparing. Officials advise residents to bring outdoor furniture and loose items indoors, avoid driving through flooded roads, check emergency supplies, charge phones and backup power sources, and follow local weather alerts. Tropical storm warnings may be issued or current watches upgraded as Erin gets closer.

When Will It End?

The worst of the storm is expected through the weekend and into early next week. If Erin slows down or changes direction, some areas like Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands could see longer periods of rain and more flooding risk. The situation will become clearer as the storm progresses.

Tropical Storm Erin is likely to bring heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds to parts of the Caribbean starting this weekend. The Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico are especially at risk. Even though it’s not certain yet, Erin could later affect the U.S. East Coast. People in all watch areas should prepare early, take weather alerts seriously, and avoid risks where possible. Staying ready can help reduce damage and protect lives.

