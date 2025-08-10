Tornado Warning in Effect for Southern Knox and Northwestern Shelby Counties, Missouri, Through Early Saturday Evening

St. Louis, Mo. – A tornado warning has been issued for southern Knox and northwestern Shelby counties until 6:45 p.m. Saturday after radar detected strong rotation in a storm moving east at 35 mph. At 6:07 p.m., the storm was located 7 miles northwest of Plevna, approximately 10 miles south of Edina.

The National Weather Service has indicated that the storm is capable of producing a tornado, with dangerous winds and flying debris. Mobile homes, vehicles, and poorly constructed buildings are at risk of significant damage, and tree damage is also likely.

Areas in the Path of the Storm

Communities including Plevna, Novelty, Newark, and Leonard are in the direct path of the storm. Residents in these areas should immediately move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Those outdoors or in vehicles should seek substantial shelter.

Additional Risks

In addition to the tornado threat, heavy rain is accompanying the storm, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Drivers are advised not to attempt crossing flooded roadways.

The tornado warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m., and further advisories may be issued if the storm maintains its intensity or generates additional rotation. Stay tuned to local weather updates for the latest information.

