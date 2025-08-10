Springfield, IL Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Possible as Storms Return Sunday Through Midweek

Springfield, Ill. – Storms are expected to develop across Central Illinois late tonight, bringing several days of unsettled weather that could last through midweek. Areas near and west of the Illinois River will likely see the first round of rain after midnight, with localized downpours possible.

Weather Details

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports that a slow-moving cold front will stall over the region, keeping daily storm chances in place through Wednesday. While not every location will experience rain each day, those that do could see heavy, localized rainfall.

Storm Timing and Areas of Impact

Sunday’s storms are most likely to affect areas west of Interstate 57, with Monday’s storms shifting north of Interstate 70. By Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms will move across much of the region, followed by lingering chances through Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90°F, with cooler readings in the 60s to low 70s overnight.

Safety and Travel Concerns

Motorists should be aware of ponding on roads and reduced visibility during downpours. Flash flood warnings may be issued, particularly in low-lying areas, so residents are urged to stay alert and monitor local weather updates.

Forecast Outlook

Storm chances are expected to diminish late Thursday as the cold front finally exits the region. Keep an eye on weather alerts for any updates on potential flooding or severe conditions.

SOURCE