Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Nebraska Panhandle and South Dakota

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from 9 AM Friday until 3 AM Saturday for portions of western and central South Dakota, as well as the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight, bringing the potential for severe weather across the region.

Areas Affected:

South Dakota: Pennington, Meade, Lyman, Hughes, Jones, Todd, Tripp, Oglala Lakota, and surrounding counties.

Nebraska: Cherry and Sheridan counties.

Potential Hazards:

Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph

Large hail

Frequent lightning

Travel Advisory:

Travel could be hazardous, especially along I-90 near Rapid City and east toward Chamberlain, where conditions may rapidly change with torrential downpours and reduced visibility. In Nebraska, storms could impact travel near Valentine and Gordon.

Safety Tips:

Secure outdoor items to prevent damage.

Avoid travel during severe weather if possible.

Stay indoors and avoid windows during strong storms.

Keep phones charged in case of power outages.

The watch remains in effect until 3 AM Saturday, with further advisories possible if storms persist. Stay alert and monitor local weather updates.

