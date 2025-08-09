Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Nebraska and Iowa Until 8 AM Saturday

Location Affected: Eastern Nebraska and parts of western Iowa
What to Expect: Damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning
Impacted Areas: Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus, York, Blair, and Harlan, Iowa
Hazards: Winds up to 75 mph, hail the size of ping-pong balls, potential power outages, and flooding
Safety Tips:
Secure outdoor items
Avoid travel during the storm
Prepare for power outages
Stay informed with weather updates
Be cautious of lightning and avoid using wired electronics
Stay safe and stay alert until conditions improve by Saturday morning.