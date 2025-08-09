Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Nebraska and Iowa Until 8 AM Saturday

Location Affected: Eastern Nebraska and parts of western Iowa

What to Expect: Damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning

Impacted Areas: Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus, York, Blair, and Harlan, Iowa

Hazards: Winds up to 75 mph, hail the size of ping-pong balls, potential power outages, and flooding

Safety Tips:

Secure outdoor items

Avoid travel during the storm

Prepare for power outages

Stay informed with weather updates

Be cautious of lightning and avoid using wired electronics

Stay safe and stay alert until conditions improve by Saturday morning.

