Severe Storm Threat in Waterloo, Iowa: Damaging Winds and Hail Until 4:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms are moving across northeast Iowa this afternoon, with the potential for damaging winds and large hail. A severe storm warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m., and residents from Fort Dodge to Cedar Rapids should take immediate precautions.

Key Threats:

Damaging winds: Strong gusts could cause tree damage and power outages.

Quarter-size hail: Potential for damage to vehicles and crops.

Low visibility: Heavy rain and hazardous crosswinds are expected, particularly for drivers on I-35, I-380, and U.S. Highway 20.

Areas Affected:

Mason City, Waterloo, and Cedar Rapids are in the highest impact zone.

Outdoor events and travel plans should be postponed until the storms pass.

Safety Recommendations:

Stay indoors and away from windows during the storm.

If in a camper or outdoor shelter, seek a sturdy building immediately.

Prepare for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions if traveling.

The storm threat will decrease after 4:30 p.m., but be aware that additional advisories may be issued if storms redevelop. Stay alert and follow local weather updates.

