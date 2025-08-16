Severe Storm Threat in Waterloo, Iowa: Damaging Winds and Hail Until 4:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms are moving across northeast Iowa this afternoon, with the potential for damaging winds and large hail. A severe storm warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m., and residents from Fort Dodge to Cedar Rapids should take immediate precautions.
Key Threats:
Damaging winds: Strong gusts could cause tree damage and power outages.
Quarter-size hail: Potential for damage to vehicles and crops.
Low visibility: Heavy rain and hazardous crosswinds are expected, particularly for drivers on I-35, I-380, and U.S. Highway 20.
Areas Affected:
Mason City, Waterloo, and Cedar Rapids are in the highest impact zone.
Outdoor events and travel plans should be postponed until the storms pass.
Safety Recommendations:
Stay indoors and away from windows during the storm.
If in a camper or outdoor shelter, seek a sturdy building immediately.
Prepare for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions if traveling.
The storm threat will decrease after 4:30 p.m., but be aware that additional advisories may be issued if storms redevelop. Stay alert and follow local weather updates.