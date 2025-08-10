Pueblo and Colorado Springs Brace for Overnight Severe Thunderstorms, Large Hail Possible

Pueblo, Colo. – Severe thunderstorms are expected to intensify across southeast Colorado this afternoon and continue through the overnight hours, bringing large hail, damaging winds, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that the I-25 corridor, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo, could experience hail larger than 2 inches in diameter late into the night, a rare occurrence that increases the risk.

Storm Development and Hazards

The NWS in Pueblo reports that storms will redevelop late Saturday and persist into early Sunday, producing wind gusts exceeding 60 mph and several rounds of heavy rain. The highest risk areas include El Paso, Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas counties, with travel along I-25 expected to be hazardous, particularly after sundown.

Safety Recommendations

Residents are advised to move vehicles under shelter, secure outdoor items, and avoid travel during the most intense storms. It is crucial to have multiple reliable methods of receiving weather alerts, such as NOAA Weather Radio and mobile alerts, due to the potential for rapid changes in storm conditions.

Storm Warnings and Ongoing Threat

Severe thunderstorm warnings may be issued into early Sunday morning as the storms evolve. Stay alert and prepared for quick-developing threats in the area.

