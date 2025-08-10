Peoria, IL Severe Weather Update: Overnight Storms Could Bring Strong Winds, Heavy Rain

LINCOLN, Ill. – Strong storms are expected to move into west-central Illinois late tonight, with the potential for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding. The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that the Illinois River Valley will be the highest risk area, with the strongest storms anticipated after midnight and continuing into early Sunday morning.

Storm Details

According to the NWS office in Lincoln, repeated rounds of thunderstorms could bring wind gusts strong enough to knock down tree limbs and power lines. While the tornado risk is low, it is not ruled out, especially in central Illinois areas such as Peoria, Havana, and Jacksonville. Residents are encouraged to stay informed with multiple methods of receiving weather alerts, especially overnight when storms may develop quickly.

Impact on Travel and Safety

Localized flooding is possible where heavy rain falls in short bursts, potentially affecting travel on rural roads and low-lying areas. Drivers are advised to avoid water-covered roadways and be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility during heavy downpours.

Weather Outlook

The severe weather threat will taper off by early Sunday morning, but scattered showers may continue throughout the day. Stay tuned to local weather updates for the latest information.

SOURCE