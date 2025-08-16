North Dakota Overnight Storm Risk: Large Hail and Gusty Winds Threaten Until 8 AM Saturday

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop late tonight in southeast North Dakota, with the risk of golf ball-sized hail and gusty winds. These storms will move into west-central Minnesota by early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service warns that the greatest threat will occur from midnight to 8 a.m., with hail being the primary hazard.

Key Threats:

Large hail: Golf ball-sized hail is possible, which could damage vehicles, roofs, and crops.

Gusty winds: Winds up to 60 mph could bring down branches and cause sporadic power outages.

Areas Affected:

Fargo, Wahpeton, Valley City, and Detroit Lakes are at the highest risk for hail and damaging winds.

Safety Recommendations:

Avoid travel during the peak storm window (midnight to 8 a.m.) if possible.

Move indoor plans or events before midnight to avoid being caught outside.

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts overnight, especially since many will be asleep when warnings could be issued.

The severe storm risk will diminish by mid-morning Saturday as storms move east, but unsettled weather may return later in the weekend. Stay informed and stay safe!

SOURCE