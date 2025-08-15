Newton County Sheriffs Team Up With Neighbouring Counties to Warn Residents About Scams

Scam activity is on the rise across northwestern Indiana, and sheriffs from Newton, Jasper, and Benton counties have joined forces to warn residents and help protect them. The collaborative message comes as local law enforcement sees a growing number of fraud reports that often cross county lines.

Sheriffs Release Joint Message to Alert the Public

In a recent public video, Sheriff Shannon Cothran (Newton County), Sheriff Pat Williamson (Jasper County), and Sheriff John Cox (Benton County) came together to speak directly to the public. Their goal is simple — to make residents across all three counties aware of current scams and how to avoid falling for them.

Sheriff Cothran shared that while Newton County has been creating scam awareness videos for some time, bringing neighbouring sheriffs into the effort adds more value and insight. By sharing information across counties, law enforcement hopes to stay ahead of the criminals. “We all talk about what’s going on in our counties, compare notes, and do what we can to keep each other informed,” he said.

Scams Are Spreading Across County Borders

Sheriff Williamson pointed out that scams don’t stop at county lines. “If a scam is affecting people in a neighbouring county, it’ll likely affect those in Jasper County too,” he explained. This is why a regional approach is now more important than ever. Working together, local sheriffs hope to build a stronger network of public awareness.

Sheriff Cox echoed this sentiment, stressing how serious the effects of scams can be on families and individuals. “Our residents work hard for their money. We want to help protect their future and their peace of mind. These scams can turn into a nightmare.”

New Tools to Help Residents Stay Alert

To help residents stay informed, the sheriffs are urging everyone to download the SheriffApp. This free mobile app sends alerts about severe weather, road closures, public safety threats, and scam warnings. It’s one more way the counties are working together to keep communities safe.

With scammers becoming more advanced, officials believe that strong communication and digital tools like SheriffApp can give residents a better chance at staying safe. The app is available for both Android and iPhone users.

What You Can Do to Stay Safe

If you receive suspicious messages, calls, or emails:

Don’t share personal or financial information.

Never send money or make payments to unknown sources.

Report scam attempts to your local sheriff’s office.

Share scam alerts with friends, family, and neighbours so they can be prepared too.

Scams continue to evolve, and local law enforcement across Newton, Jasper, and Benton counties are taking proactive steps to fight back. By working together, sharing information, and providing useful tools like the SheriffApp, these sheriffs hope to protect residents before they fall victim to fraud. Staying aware and informed is your best defence.

